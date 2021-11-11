A World War II veteran who left Needham High School shortly before graduation to join the fight received his high school diploma Wednesday in a moving ceremony, more than seven decades after most of his classmates, officials said.

Via Twitter, Needham Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst identified the veteran as Louis Picariello. Gutekanst also posted photos of Picariello, 95, posing with his diploma while clad in a blue cap and gown.

“Today NHS Principal Aaron Sicotte & I awarded WWII vet Louis Picariello his diploma 77 years after he left Needham High in his senior year, just shy of his graduation with the Class of ‘44,” Gutekanst tweeted. “Vets, family & friends congratulated Louis on his service and a lifetime of learning.”