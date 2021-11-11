President Biden will visit New Hampshire on Tuesday to tout the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan in a battleground state crucial to Democrats’ hopes of holding onto their slim Senate majority next year.

Biden will visit a bridge in Woodstock and discuss the benefits of the legislation, the White House said Thursday. The legislation will pay to improve traditional infrastructure, like roads, bridges, rail lines and ports, while also expanding high-speed Internet access and taking steps to address climate change. Biden plans to sign the bill at the White House on Monday.

The president is promoting the legislation in the face of his sagging approval ratings, which the FiveThirtyEight polling average calculate at 42.5 percent. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that a majority of respondents supported the bill’s measures.