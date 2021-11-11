President Biden will visit New Hampshire on Tuesday to tout the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan in a battleground state crucial to Democrats’ hopes of holding onto their slim Senate majority next year.
Biden will visit a bridge in Woodstock and discuss the benefits of the legislation, the White House said Thursday. The legislation will pay to improve traditional infrastructure, like roads, bridges, rail lines and ports, while also expanding high-speed Internet access and taking steps to address climate change. Biden plans to sign the bill at the White House on Monday.
The president is promoting the legislation in the face of his sagging approval ratings, which the FiveThirtyEight polling average calculate at 42.5 percent. A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found that a majority of respondents supported the bill’s measures.
Biden traveled to the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to talk up the infrastructure bill’s benefits and is scheduled to visit a General Motors factory in Detroit next week to highlight climate change provisions, like grants to construct a national network of electric vehicle charging stations.
The president’s visit to New Hampshire also could boost Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, who is considered one of the party’s most vulnerable incumbents running for reelection in 2022. The Senate is split 50-50, with Democrats holding the majority because of Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote, so they cannot afford to lose any seats in next year’s mid-term elections.
Hassan’s reelection chances improved this week when the state’s popular Republican governor, Chris Sununu, opted not to challenge her and announced he would run for a fourth gubernatorial term instead.
