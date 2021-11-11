Sure. But that’s not what Sununu said was the reason he decided not to run for Senate. And this is where it gets much more interesting for political observers.

As Judd Gregg, former NH governor and US Senator, told New Hampshire Bulletin, Sununu’s decision to run again for governor means, ”if you have a child’s football game, you can get to it.”

It’s easy to misinterpret New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s decision to run for reelection instead of running for the US Senate next year as proof that he doesn’t haven’t higher ambitions and that he’s making a decision about his family life, with young kids still at home.

Advertisement

He said he does have national ambitions. When the Globe asked Sununu, a popular three-term Republican governor of a swing state, whether he had ruled out running for president, he said he had not.

“I am not ruling out going to D.C., I am just saying that Senate or Congress — probably not,” Sununu said. “I am an engineer, I keep all my options on the table. You never know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

In other words, Sununu is making a strategic bet that cuts across conventional political thinking for at least the past decade.

Being a governor or a vice president used to be a launching pad for the presidency. There were structural reasons why Barack Obama in 2008 was the first president to be elevated from the Senate since John F. Kennedy in 1960.

Governors had their own power base and their own donors in their home states. They could credibly point to successes in their state and claim them as their own. And, perhaps more importantly, voters could see these governors or vice presidents actually being president because they played an executive role in a statehouse or in the White House.

Advertisement

But then the internet, news environment, and more importantly the campaign finance system fundamentally altered who could be successful in a presidential run.

The game was no longer only about who had access to rich people who could raise tens of thousands of dollars at a single event, but which politicians could create a national brand, build an email list, and be virtually guaranteed to raise a certain amount of money every month through recurring small-dollar donations.

That is the reason Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz, and even Representative Michele Bachmann had a much better chance at being their party’s nominee than Montana Governor Steve Bullock, or Ohio Governor John Kasich, or former Texas Governor Rick Perry.

Being an ideological firebrand in the Senate allows that politician to be on cable television more to debate the national issues of the day. That, in turn, creates more name recognition, which in turn prompts cable news watchers to give that senator $5 a month, which, in turn, allows their political team to buy more emails lists to solicit donations.

Remember, the biggest political assets in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary weren’t titles or political accomplishments, it was Barack Obama’s email list and, even better, businessman Tom Steyer’s email list, the largest in Democratic politics, cultivated as he spent hundreds of millions of dollars building it through his Trump impeachment efforts. Ultimately, Steyer used the list to run for president himself, along with more of his personal fortune.

Advertisement

And this was the reason why Steyer was in the presidential contest much longer than the governors who ran, like Bullock, Washington’s Jay Inslee, and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper. Indeed, maybe because they finally recognized that being a governor is a trap in American politics these days, Bullock and Hickenlooper ran for US Senate after their presidential runs.

Which brings us back to Sununu. He’s making the opposite bet about the future.

Sununu is saying that the way an ambitious Republican navigates this moment of deep partisan division and a party defined entirely around Donald Trump is to be in the game as a governor and stay out of the muck of a toxic Senate that doesn’t get much done anyway.

Sununu said he may have enjoyed the actual Senate campaign, which would have been among those watched nationally. What concerned him, he said, was what happened if he actually won. He would serve in a Senate full of political theater: where Rand Paul takes on Dr. Anthony Fauci and Josh Hawley uses his august platform to talk about the loss of masculinity in boys; where filibusters are used for fundraising; and the Republican caucus is about to get a lot more Trump-y, with the latest crop of candidates from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Arizona, North Carolina and Alabama embracing his style. Sununu might be essentially telling national voters: See you on the other side of whatever is happening in the Senate right now.

Advertisement

Sununu talked to senators about what the job was like in 2021 and it didn’t appeal to him. He said that “waiting around and having meetings” in a place where “success was often if nothing happened” was not his cup of tea. In fairness, this does appear to be what he was telling senators privately, like Florida Senator Rick Scott, who headed up the recruiting efforts for Republicans had told reporters in recent months.

In the end, Sununu used the high-profile courting process as a play to increase his national profile among Republicans and donors without any of the downsides of running for the Senate.

In so doing, however, he has really set back his party, which was all in on a Sununu Senate run.

Now the Republicans don’t have a Plan B to take on Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan, especially since former US Senator Kelly Ayotte and former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, who lives in New Hampshire, turned down a run. More than 48 hours after Sununu announced he would not run for the Senate, the New Hampshire Republican Party has yet to issue a statement — and there is no one obvious who has emerged as the consensus candidate.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.