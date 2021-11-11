The order came after US District Judge Tanya Chutkan of Washington on Tuesday cleared the way for handover of documents to a House investigative committee, ruling that an ex-president’s claim to a residual right to withhold records from Congress after leaving office does not continue in perpetuity.

The US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit granted a temporary injunction while it considers Trump’s request to hold off any release pending appeal and fast-tracked oral arguments for a hearing Nov. 30.

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Thursday blocked the imminent release of records of former president Donald Trump’s White House calls and activities related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack after a lower court found that President Biden can waive his predecessor’s claim to executive privilege.

Advertisement

“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” Chutkan wrote.

In a 15-page emergency motion filed Thursday, Trump’s attorneys asked to keep the documents secret for now, and proposed that all sides brief the court next week on whether to keep them so for the weeks or months an appeal may take to decide.

Trump’s legal team said the case presented serious, novel questions about whether a former president can sue a successor to withhold government records from Congress, and that the institution of the presidency would be irreparably harmed if the documents were released beginning at 6 p.m. Friday as planned.

The appeals court acted one day after Chutkan rejected a similar emergency motion, writing that the legal question was not a close call and that she would not effectively ignore her own reasoning “in denying injunctive relief in the first place to grant injunctive relief now.”

Capping days of legal drama, the appeals court rocketed consideration of the case through federal courts in Washington. While granting an injunction pending further order, the court set a schedule that signaled it would act swiftly to decide whether to withhold records while an appeal is pending. If it declines, the documents would be released, effectively mooting the case in a victory for the House.

Advertisement

Trump could still appeal to the Supreme Court, and a ruling keeping records secret could work to his advantage if litigation is prolonged through the November 2022 midterm elections, when Republicans hope to take the majority in what is now a Democratic-led Congress.

The scheduling order was issued by Judges Patricia Millett, Robert Wilkins, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, who also will hear the case. All three were nominated to the bench by Democratic presidents and Jackson is a recent nominee of President Biden.

Washington Post

Democratic lawmakers seek censure of Gosar over video

WASHINGTON — A group of House Democrats is introducing a resolution to censure Representative Paul Gosar, Republican of Arizona, for posting an altered, animated video that depicts him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, and swinging two swords at President Biden.

“For a Member of Congress to post a manipulated video on his social media accounts depicting himself killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden is a clear cut case for censure,” the Democrats said in a statement. “For that Member to post such a video on his official Instagram account and use his official congressional resources in the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials goes beyond the pale.”

The resolution will be introduced Friday by Democratic Representatives Jackie Speier of California, Jim Cooper of Tennessee, Brenda Lawrence of Michigan, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Eric Swalwell of California, Nikema Williams of Georgia, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Speier and Lawrence are co-chairs of the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Advertisement

The resolution marks the latest Democratic backlash against Gosar over the video. On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, called for multiple investigations into Gosar’s posting of the video and urged House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, to join in condemning the “horrific video.”

McCarthy has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Gosar has long drawn criticism for his extremist views, including his spreading of conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob and the deadly white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. In February, he appeared at an event whose organizer called for white supremacy. Gosar later distanced himself from the organizer’s remarks.

Washington Post

Shelby to spend $5m backing former chief of staff

Retiring Senator Richard Shelby, Republican of Alabama, has said he plans to spend $5 million of his campaign funds to help his former chief of staff in the Republican primary to replace him, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

The massive infusion of cash could have a major impact in the hotly contested race, in which Representative Mo Brooks, Republican of Alabama, a top proponent of former president Donald Trump’s election conspiracies, has struggled to keep up in fund-raising after winning the former president’s endorsement.

Advertisement

Shelby, 87, whose 2022 retirement will end six terms in the Senate, has $9.7 million in cash in his campaign account and $6.5 million in his leadership PAC, according to federal records. He has told others that $5 million of it will go to an independent super PAC supporting Katie Britt, 39, who after leaving his staff served as the CEO of the Business Council of Alabama, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Blair Taylor, a spokeswoman for Shelby, declined to comment on his spending plans.

Brooks said Wednesday that he was not surprised by the possibility that Shelby would sink money into the race. A key part of his current campaign is pitching himself as a more pro-Trump alternative to Shelby’s politics, which he described as reflecting the “establishment, never-Trump, RINO, special-interest group wing of the Republican Party.”

Washington Post

Pressure builds on Meadows to cooperate with probe

The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the White House are ramping up the pressure on former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to cooperate with the probe into the insurrection as the committee zeros in on former president Donald Trump’s inner circle.

White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su sent a letter to Meadows’s lawyer, George Terwilliger, Thursday morning notifying him that President Biden will not assert executive privilege or immunity over the documents and deposition requested by the House Select committee related to his client.

Advertisement

Meadows was subpoenaed by the committee at the end of September. While he has been “engaged” with investigators to negotiate the terms of his deposition and turning over of documents, the pace of these discussions has caused the committee to weigh more aggressive measures against him.

Su acknowledges the importance of “candid advice” from the president’s senior staff but cites “the unique and extraordinary circumstances, where Congress is investigating an effort to obstruct the lawful transfer of power under our Constitution” as reason not “to shield information reflecting an effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”

Last week, the select committee threatened to take more aggressive measures to compel testimony from former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark after he refused to answer questions Friday during a closed-door interview with the panel. And the committee last month moved to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for failing to cooperate with its subpoena — and has indicated they are willing to hold others who stonewall the committee in criminal contempt.

The House later voted to find Bannon in contempt, referring the decision to the Justice Department, which has yet to announce whether it will prosecute the former White House chief strategist.

Washington Post