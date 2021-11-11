Such unusual requests have become routine since Gutierrez was diagnosed with dementia last year. The constant care she requires has been exhausting, says Porras-Velasquez, 38, who has been her grandmother’s primary caretaker for almost two years. She also helps care for her autistic 31-year-old brother, Jonathan Porras, after the pandemic prevented him from returning to his day program.

Many nights in their East Boston home, 89-year-old Mercedes Gutierrez will ask her granddaughter to take her to bed, despite already being under the covers. But Gloria Porras-Velasquez dutifully lifts her grandmother and carries her to the kitchen, where she gives her a piece of chocolate, then returns her to bed and tucks her in.

“Let’s see how much we can do for her,” Porras-Velasquez said of Gutierrez. “She already did so much for us.”

Porras-Velasquez is one of about 48 million people in the country grappling with the challenges of caring for older and disabled family members. There are long waiting lists for subsidized care, a shortage of qualified workers, and expensive out-of-pocket costs.

The pandemic stimulus plan, enacted in March, contained an estimated $12.7 billion boost for state Medicaid programs to provide subsidized home health care. The Democrats’ social spending and climate change bill would allocate another $150 billion to provide more of those services over the next decade.

But advocates say that money — down from the $400 billion President Biden originally proposed — isn’t nearly enough. Larger reforms, such as funneling more money toward wage increases to combat high turnover rates in the home health care field, are essential, they say.

Medicaid is the primary provider of subsidized home and community-based care, and there were nearly 820,000 people nationwide on a waiting list for those services in 2018, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Massachusetts did not have a waiting list, but most states did.

Moreover, some immigrants such as Gutierrez don’t qualify for federal aid, while the ranks of home health care workers are stretched thin because of low wages tied to Medicaid’s funding and limited workplace protections, such as paid sick leave and meal breaks.

“Long-term care in this country is a huge crisis, which you don’t understand until you are in it and trying to navigate a system that is fractured and broken,” said Representative Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat who worked with Biden to include the funding in the Democrats’ recent bill. “The first things [the bill will] do is address that problem to help people be able to stay in their own communities, where they are connected and have family and friends.”

Wages and workplace protections under Medicaid vary by state, said Haeyoung Yoon, senior policy director at the National Domestic Workers Alliance. And private and undocumented workers can have lower wages and fewer protections.

“Workers have a whole other set of challenges to come forward to enforce their rights,” Yoon said. “And there’s just not enough resources by government agencies to do this enforcement in a timely, efficient manner, so a lot of workers do experience wage violations.”

Right now, direct care, a broad category that includes people who provide long-term services in the home or at nursing homes, is estimated to add more than 1 million jobs from 2019 to 2029, according to a September report by PHI, an organization that advocates for strengthening the direct care workforce.

Despite this demand, many workers struggle to live on low wages. The median hourly wage for direct care workers was $13.56 in 2020, the report said. Nearly half to the workforce requires some form of public assistance, such as Medicaid, to get by.

Most caregivers tend to be women of color, who have historically been undervalued and overworked, Yoon said. They often face racial and gender discrimination, which only makes it more difficult to advocate for themselves, she added.

That’s why it’s essential that the additional funding is used for increased wages and better working conditions, Yoon said. Without these improvements, the level of care and willingness of people to work in the field will decrease, reducing the availability of quality services for those who need them, the report said.

“This is why it is so important for this program to get funded to do what is needed, which is to extend services and making sure that the workers who do that work have good wages and good working conditions,” Yoon said.

Biden and Democrats have touted the additional spending as a big boost for home health care. The revised spending bill will provide more money to Medicaid to cover direct care services. States have been directed to put the funds toward wage increases, training, and other support services including child care and transportation for workers, according to the latest text of the House bill released last week.

The legislation also calls for the federal government to provide states with grants to recruit and retain workers.

“We’re going to expand services for seniors so families can get help from well-trained, well-paid professionals to help them take care of their parents at home — to cook a meal for them, to get their groceries for them, to help them get around, to help them live in their own home with the dignity they deserve to be afforded,” Biden said in announcing the revised framework on Oct. 28.

But there’s still a group of caregivers who will not benefit from increased Medicaid funding. They’re often family members, such as Porras-Velasquez, who receive little to no support.

Gutierrez doesn’t qualify for Medicaid because she’s only lived in the United States since 2019, short of the five years needed for her immigration status. That means there are few affordable options for her care. Porras-Velasquez took on the responsibilities with no formal training, instead spending hours watching documentaries and researching dementia to better understand her grandmother’s condition. She’s also using GoFundMe to raise money to offset the cost of caring of her grandmother and brother.

There are many others who don’t qualify for Medicaid but can’t afford to pay for care, said Kezia Scales, director of policy research at PHI.

People who fall into this category have limited choices and most end up spending their savings until they can qualify for Medicaid-funded services, Scales said.

“The need for long-term care is a universal need,” Scales said. “We need a way for all of us to contribute to a system and be able to benefit from that system when we need the services. And that, to me, seems like a much more sustainable model going forward.”

Gutierrez receives assistance from La Alianza Hispana, a community-based Boston nonprofit group. But the financial aid only covers six hours of care per week at a day program. Still, Gutierrez’s time there gives Porras-Velasquez a much-needed break.

The rest of Porras-Velasquez’s family helps out. But because she works from home, where she and her husband run two small companies, she has the flexibility to shoulder most of the burden for her grandmother’s care. This means that until her mother gets home from work each evening, Porras-Velasquez’s schedule revolves around Gutierrez’s needs.

“I just work while I’m taking care of them. It’s just trying to set up meetings maybe when they’re sleeping or when I know that they’re going to be down a little bit, just kind of relaxing. And I work a lot at nighttime when my mom gets home,” Porras-Velasquez said. “I don’t have a good balance right now for work. But I’m just trying.”

Neya Thanikachalam can be reached at neya.thanikachalam@globe.com.