The day marked one of the most dramatic of the trial so far — with Rittenhouse both breaking down on the stand and Judge Bruce Schroeder repeatedly castigating the prosecutor. The shootings have emerged as a flashpoint nationwide.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, faces multiple charges, including intentional homicide. He has argued that the men attacked him, and he fired in self-defense. Rittenhouse, now 18, has pleaded not guilty.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two people and wounded another during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wis., last year, offered his first public defense in his murder trial on Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of some of the more notable moments of the day.

Rittenhouse appeared to break down on the stand: ‘I defended myself’

Rittenhouse sobbed and struggled to speak on the witness stand when asked to describe the moments that led up to him shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, then 26, on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.

The teenager had traveled from his home in Antioch, Ill. to Kenosha, about 20 miles away, where demonstrations and unrest were occurring in the city following a white police officer shooting Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man. Rittenhouse was among a group of other armed people who went into the city amid reports of property damage.

Rittenhouse testified that one of them had chased him into a parking lot and lunged at him. Schroeder called for a recess after Rittenhouse appeared to be gulping for air to allow him time to compose himself. His mother was also audibly weeping in the courtroom gallery. For much of the day, however, the teenager appeared confident – prompting some online to question whether his emotions were sincere or performative.

When he resumed, Rittenhouse said the shootings left him in shock and that he only opened fire to protect himself.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “I defended myself.”

Prosecutor’s questions to Rittenhouse anger judge — and lead Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys to say they will seek a mistrial with prejudice

The testimony came amid clashes and acrimony in the courtroom. On several occasions, Schroeder loudly admonished prosecutor Thomas Binger for running afoul of his rulings. The pair sparred over judicial procedure, and Schroeder sharply rebuked the attorney over what the judge perceived to be violations of his orders about what information could be heard by the jury.

At one point, Schroeder grew angry with Binger for questioning Rittenhouse about not speaking publicly on the shootings until his testimony, calling it a “grave constitutional violation” to talk about the defendant’s silence and warning him that he “better stop.” An attorney for Rittenhouse accused Binger of commenting on his client’s right to remain silent about the case.

“That’s basically, it’s been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years,” Schroeder said. “I have no idea why you would do something like that.”





In another heated moment, Schroeder reprimanded Binger for what he viewed as the prosecutor’s attempt to discuss a matter that the judge had prohibited twice, including earlier the same day. When Binger insisted that he had acted in good faith, Schroeder responded angrily, “I don’t believe you.”

Prosecutors earlier this year sought permission to introduce into evidence a brief video taken a little over two weeks prior to the shootings, during which Rittenhouse is heard watching some men leave a pharmacy and commenting he wished he had his rifle on him so that he could shoot them because he thought they were shoplifters.

Schroeder questioned its relevance and said at a pretrial hearing that he was inclined not to allow it — but suggested he might reassess that at trial. Binger persistently asked Rittenhouse on Wednesday whether it was acceptable to use deadly force to protect people. The defense eventually objected and Schroeder sent the jury out.

When Binger told the judge he had left the door open in his early ruling, Schroeder yelled: “For me! Not for you!”

Rittenhouse’s defense team called for a mistrial with no possibility of a retrial because of the prosecution’s perceived overreaches. They proposed that Binger might be purposefully sabotaging his own case to avoid an acquittal. Schroeder took the mistrial request under advisement but did not make a decision on it.

Judge’s phone rings during the trial — and his ringtone is Lee Greenwood’s ‘God Bless the USA’

When the proceedings returned from lunch — and the defense team for Rittenhouse was in the process of making a motion for a mistrial with prejudice — Schroeder appeared to have forgotten to do one thing while on break: put his phone on silent.

While one of Rittenhouse’s defense lawyers was speaking, the judge received a call and the loud ringtone the phone emitted was Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” He quickly stopped the call and the attorney continued speaking.

The patriotic anthem was first released in 1984. It gained renewed prominence following the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, and became linked with former president Donald Trump’s campaign rallies.

Schroeder is the longest-serving circuit court judge in Wisconsin, and he has a reputation for being strict in sentencing.

