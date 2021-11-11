The seven-day average of reported cases was 1,182 on Nov. 3. A week later, as of Nov. 10, it had jumped to 1,481.

Case numbers began rising from rock bottom levels in early July, hit a peak in mid-September, and then declined until early this month. But in the past week or so they began to rise again.

Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers have lurched upwards in recent days, in a worrisome development that experts say underlines the need for more people to get vaccinated and take precautions such as wearing masks in indoor public spaces.

With coronavirus cases nationally plateauing at a relatively high level, experts have warned of the possibility of a winter surge for multiple reasons, including people gathering indoors because of cooler weather, holdouts refusing to get vaccines, and immunity from the shots waning.

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreaks in Massachusetts have recently made headlines, including one that forced the closure of Boston’s Curley K-8 School and one that hit the Essex County jail in Middleton.

The latest numbers are a reminder that “it’s not over till it’s over,” said Dr. Howard Koh, a former assistant US secretary of health and human services and Massachusetts public health commissioner.

“These state trends are disconcerting, but not surprising, as national declines in COVID cases have stalled in recent weeks. We need to be extra vigilant and careful as the winter season approaches. We must push the state’s vaccination rates even higher, resist suggestions to drop mask requirements too early and eliminate disparities,” Koh, who is now a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said in an e-mail.

Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease physician at Boston Medical Center and an assistant professor at the Boston University School of Medicine, said, “We definitely need to pay attention” to the new numbers.

Advertisement

“We sort of knew this was going to happen,” as colder weather causes people to spend more time indoors which is “when COVID tends to be transmitting more efficiently,” she said.

“We should use it as a warning sign to double down on those measures we know have worked,” she said.

“The best way we can address this,” she said, “is vaccinating as many people as possible so we can stop transmission in the community. Vaccination is still our best way out of this pandemic.”

She said the recent authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11, a cohort that numbers 515,000 in Massachusetts, would be a major help in combating the pandemic. “We now have a new group of people who are eligible. Let’s use that and let’s vaccinate them.” She said it’s also important to push up the number of teenagers 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated.

She also said, ““We need to decide whether this is a time to encourage more masking in indoor public spaces. It’s probably time to think about that.”

Other key measures to address the pandemic include improving ventilation and the use of rapid at-home testing, she said.

Society has tools to address the pandemic and “these numbers are reminding us that we really need to use them as best we can,” she said.

Massachusetts is already a national leader in vaccinations and experts say that if cases rise here, the number of people who get severely ill and die will likely be lower than in other less-vaccinated places.

Advertisement

“We are probably in one of the regions of the country which has the least cause for anxiety,” said William Hanage, an epidemiology professor at Harvard’s Chan School.

But he said people should be sure to get their vaccinations and booster shots. “The pandemic is not over. People should behave responsibly,” he said.

He also warned, “It’s really important to note that the Delta variant will find you. You’re not going to be able to dodge Delta. What you want to do is make sure you have the best preparation.”

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.