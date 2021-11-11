There was some good news for vets this week in the opening of a new outpatient clinic on the campus of UMass Chan Medical School — a partnership between the school and the federal Veterans Affairs Central Massachusetts Healthcare System. Such community-based services are essential to meeting the needs of today’s veterans.

But really taking care of veterans, really making life better for those who served this country in war and in peace, well, that’s harder.

But even one of the clinic’s biggest champions, congressman Jim McGovern, had to admit that the 48,000 square-foot facility was more than a decade in the making and required “an enormous amount of patience,” both in Worcester and in Washington, to finally happen.

That should have been the easy stuff. It wasn’t.

Far thornier is how to fix the governance of the state’s two veterans homes, facilities that provide long-term and residential care for several hundred aging veterans.

Today, another Veterans Day will come and go without the promised passage of those much-needed reforms. It was more than a year ago that 76 elderly veterans died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke in the wake of a scandalous lack of leadership and an even more scandalous lack of competence.

That combination “created a perfect storm for the tragic and preventable” outbreak in the spring of 2020, lawmakers wrote.

There has been no shortage of investigations — one ordered up by Governor Charlie Baker, another conducted by a special legislative oversight committee. The Holyoke home’s superintendent at the time, Bennett Walsh, and its former medical director, David Clinton, face charges of criminal neglect in a case brought by Attorney General Maura Healey. State Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has been named a defendant in a lawsuit brought by families of veterans who died at the facility.

But legislation aimed at providing oversight, at fixing the systemic problems that led to that human tragedy, is still stalled on Beacon Hill. The proposed legislative fixes are sound ones: creating a statewide advisory council, replacing the position of secretary of veterans’ services with a cabinet-level secretary of veterans affairs, and creating an ombudsman for vets under care in the homes and an emergency hotline for family and staff to report their concerns.

All future superintendents would be required to be licensed nursing home administrators. (Walsh was not.) Candidates for the job would be reviewed by the secretary of veterans affairs, the secretary of health and human services, and the executive director of veterans homes and housing. The governor would have final say on the appointment or removal of the superintendent.

The chain of command would be clear, rather than the hodge-podge of deniability uncovered by the legislative committee, headed by Representative Linda Dean Campbell and Senator Mike Rush, that investigated Holyoke and drafted the legislation.

Sure, there have been some improvements since those dark days early in the pandemic. Holyoke is now scheduled for a complete overhaul of its aging facility under a $400 million bond bill proposed by the governor and passed by the Legislature last spring.

As of the most recent state report, issued Nov. 1, Holyoke housed 100 veterans who served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, 36 of them age 90 or above. But that legislatively mandated report also indicated that its last US Department of Veterans Affairs inspection, conducted last March, was hardly a ringing endorsement of the place. The annual VA survey identified 472 deficiencies, of which 449 “were cited as ‘No actual harm, with potential for more than minimal harm.’ ”

The report also noted, “Any issues that were identified by the inspections were corrected, and a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) was submitted to the VA and was accepted.”

Holyoke was granted provisional certification in June.

Chelsea, too, had VA-cited “deficiencies” but far fewer of them, and, as in years past, the federal agency accepted the state’s plan for corrective action and gave it provisional certification. Chelsea is already in the process of a rebuilding effort, designed to address some of the VA’s concerns about room layouts.

So some “fixes” have been made, but much work remains to assure that this vulnerable population isn’t once again victimized by a system still in need of change.

The story has faded from the headlines. Lawmakers politically pounded Governor Baker — as well they should have — and they said all the right things. But they still haven’t done the right things. They haven’t made the changes they promised. The state’s veterans deserve their attention before another year goes by.

