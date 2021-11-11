It became fashionable to dance on the charred remains of “The English Patient,” I suspect, because it was seen to represent the death rattle of overblown period dramas and grandiloquent Hollywood epics known for their soaring scores, ravishing landscapes, and histrionic tragedies. By this telling, “The English Patient” was a figure of tattered greatness along the lines of Norma Desmond, the has-been in “Sunset Boulevard.”

Twenty-five years ago, “The English Patient” stepped into the limelight to resounding applause only to get pelted by a volley of rotten tomatoes. After its release on Nov. 15, 1996, it clinched the Oscar for Best Picture along with a raft of other tributes, but then its reputation cratered when “Seinfeld,” the titan of ’90s TV, gleefully savaged its high-brow pomposity . In the ensuing years, the takedown overshadowed the film itself. Irrevocably disgraced as a pretentious, bloated, meandering piece of Oscar bait, it now reliably shows up on lists of the greatest travesties in Academy Awards history. Cinephiles still grouse that a knockoff of Hollywood’s Golden Age scored Best Picture over the Coen Brothers’ spellbinding collision of folksiness and depravity in “Fargo.”

The problem, in retrospect, was that the taunts ended up obscuring the film’s remarkable originality. Here was an epic film — a genre with a storied history of celebrating the strength and majesty of empire — that launched an unprecedented indictment of European imperialism and colonialist apologetics. “The English Patient” is the epic that slew empire.

To really see the trailblazing distinctiveness of “The English Patient,” it’s worth first remembering that epics had for nearly a century served as pro-imperial propaganda. Their bellicose celebrations of empire ennobled benevolent violence and painted natives as noble savages, blood-thirsty primitives, or childlike simpletons.

Take “Lawrence of Arabia.” The 1962 David Lean classic hammered home the notion that Arabs in the British Empire hadn’t earned the right to self-governance. As Lawrence puts it to Sherif Ali: “So long as the Arabs fight tribe against tribe, so long will they be a little people, a silly people — greedy, barbarous, and cruel, as you are.” An echo of the same insidious message played out two decades later in “Out of Africa.” Here, Meryl Streep’s Karen Blixen gets aggrandized as a white savior protecting “her” Kikuyu natives, even as her lover, Robert Redford’s Finch Hatton, mystically opines that the native Maasai aren’t capable of imagining the future and therefore die in captivity because they cannot foresee the possibility of freedom. The upshot is that whether brutal or cherubic, indigenous children need their European guardians.

“The Deer Hunter” took a slightly different tack, retelling the colossal failure of French and US imperialism in Indochina as a violent rebellion of sadistic Vietcong who infect salt-of-the-earth American mill workers with nihilistic barbarism. Their frenzied game of Russian roulette, played out in a pit of filth, rats, and mosquitos, signals their descent into animalistic depravity.

1982′s Best Picture winner, “Gandhi,” was, in a different way, complicit in the same tired narrative. Instead of dramatizing the story of a grassroots uprising against colonialists, Richard Attenborough’s Anglocentric biopic zoomed in with a fawning gaze on Gandhi and otherwise crowded the set with Englishmen. Worse still, it deflected blame for the large-scale violence that resulted from the Partition of India away from the British Empire and onto rival Hindu and Muslim factions, nostalgically validating the bygone colonial peacekeepers.

But this subtle imperial mythmaking was far outdone that same decade by Indiana Jones. In “Raiders of the Lost Ark” he saved the planet by plundering antiquities from the Third World, and then in the prequel he dined on chilled monkey brains and indulged in (literally) heart-wrenching human sacrifices in the underground bowels of India, before the British occupiers heroically swooped in to gun down the evil native blood cult. If it’s true, as historian Daniel Immerwahr claims in “How to Hide an Empire,” that US imperialism during the ‘80s was forced to resort to stealth interventions in Latin America, then it’s worth noting that epics like “Indiana Jones” were still churning out spectacles with brazen, wholesale slaughter.

The futility of planting flags

This cursory sketch provides some sense of the massive imperial baggage hanging around the genre’s neck into the 1990s. But “The English Patient” didn’t just avoid repeating tropes about empire. It made the crimes of empire its central preoccupation. Anthony Minghella’s adaption of Michael Ondaatje’s novel explores how belligerent nationalism in the lead-up to World War II unleashed violence and death.

At the center of the story is the eponymous English patient, an amnesiac whose identifying features have been burnt away in a plane crash. As his organs slowly fail, a French-Canadian nurse, Hana, sequesters him in a bombed-out Tuscan monastery where he can live out his final days. There he broods over recollections of an affair in Cairo with a married Englishwoman, Katharine Clifton. Meanwhile, Hana, devoured by grief over her fiancé‘s recent death, takes up a spontaneous romance with an Indian Sikh, Kip, a combat engineer (known as a “sapper”) working for a British bomb disposal unit. Secrets trickle out when a former intelligence officer, David Caravaggio, implies some connection between his own mutilated hands — his thumbs were sliced off by German torturers — and the disfigured English patient.

Here’s what we ultimately learn: The English patient, really a cartographer and member of the Royal Geographic Society named László Ede Almásy, had become mesmerized by Katharine, stalked her like a predator through the bazaar, invaded her marriage, and even staked a claim to the suprasternal notch at the base of her throat. When she ended the affair, he raved that she was his belonging and scorned her as a whore. Later, her husband, Geoffrey, eaten up by the revelation of her adultery, attempted to crash his plane into Almásy — narrowly missing his target, fatally wounding himself, and leaving Katharine badly injured.

What does this rat’s nest of jealousy, betrayal, revenge, and destruction have to do with imperialism? This cataclysmic personal drama is propelled by the same forces as the massive geopolitical carnage wrought by empire. Rapacious men express their love, disastrously, through entitlement and ownership, just as empires dominate and despoil the things they purport to care for.

The Sahara Desert, with its mesmerizing dunes, is initially an object of wonder, and the expeditionary team stares in awe at the ancient paintings on the walls of the Cave of Swimmers in the Gilf Kebir plateau, where the art calls to mind an era of fluid movement and expressiveness, before humans were stamped and divided by tribal allegiance. But as the British and German empires vie for dominance, the desert becomes another territory to arrogate and own, possess and control. That’s why Geoffrey infiltrates the Geographic Society: to obtain aerial maps of North Africa. Almásy scoffs that no one can “own the desert,” but later, the Germans overrun Tobruk using maps obtained from Almásy’s own hands. In “Lawrence of Arabia,” victory hinged on securing territory; here, the obsession with ownership dooms them all. And the landmines left behind by one army of owners tear through the bodies of the next.

The futility of all this flag-planting is emblazoned in the film’s title. The English patient isn’t even English. When Almásy strikes out across the desert to seek help for Katharine, he’s shackled by suspicious British officers who read his surname — he’s actually a Hungarian count — as German. Katharine perishes, cold and alone, but when Almásy retrieves her body and gets shot down and burned up in a plane crash, his British medical chart, in a final twist of irony, identifies him as “English Patient.” His own body has fallen victim to the imperial vagaries of mapping and annexation.

Katharine’s dying words, scrawled in a notebook, help make sense of the tragedy: “We are the real countries. Not the boundaries marked on maps with the names of powerful men.”

But the film’s deepest insight is about the most potent form of ownership — not of land or people but of narratives. When Kip reads aloud the opening sentence of Rudyard Kipling’s “Kim,” only to have the words stick in his throat, he breaks from the text to explain that the cannon it describes, forged from metal cups and bowls taken from every household in an Indian city as tax, was fired against his own people. In this moment, Kip is offering testimony against canonical British storytellers and wresting back Indian history from the colonialists who commandeered it. And like Kip, “The English Patient” is itself straining against its canonical forebears, undercutting the myths laid down by David Lean and other Eurocentric directors.

Unfortunately, after the film’s reputation imploded, it did not immediately spark a surge of anti-colonial successor epics. In fact, it wasn’t until this millennium that anti-imperial epics reemerged and resonated with audiences, with hits like “Avatar,” “The Last King of Scotland,” and “Black Panther.”

“The joke for a long time was that to enjoy ‘The English Patient’ you had to be either very English or very patient, but that’s not quite fair,” says Nicholas J. Cull, one of the authors of “Projecting Empire: Imperialism and Popular Cinema.” “Its questioning of World War II narratives was swimming against the tide of the rediscovery and valorization of the Greatest Generation and their Good War.”

Cull points out that the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, “spurred a different kind of take on the world that swung back towards the assertion of boundaries and pseudo-imperial duties.” That may have been another reason American audiences came to think of the film as a love story but were blind to its critique of empire. However, a new TV adaptation of “The English Patient” is under production at the BBC. British audiences, at least, may finally be ready to pay attention.

Tom Joudrey is a writer in State College, Pa., who has also contributed to Slate and The Guardian.