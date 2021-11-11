Good morning, Vietnam — again.

Each generation has its tests of resolve and purpose. During the COVID crisis, many have looked to the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 for parallels. Perhaps more apt, however, is the Vietnam War era. In the rearview mirror of history, Vietnam and the virus may come to be seen as twin crises of American confidence, competence, and character.

An implacable foe. A country divided. Early optimism unredeemed. Protests in the streets. Authority figures discredited. Resentment of experts. A president imperiled by his predecessor’s leftover crisis. American prestige undermined by the nation’s response.

And so perhaps the most timeworn phrase in the American political lexicon — ”the lessons of Vietnam” — has an eerie resonance 46 years after America’s hurried departure from Saigon.

There are obviously huge differences between the conflict in Southeast Asia and the coronavirus. The American death toll from COVID-19 is 13 times as great as the toll in Vietnam. And the war in Vietnam was a struggle of choice.

“American presidents chose to be in Vietnam, but nobody chose the pandemic,” Edward Miller, an expert on the Vietnam War at Dartmouth College, told me. “But there were choices, and they were choices about how to respond to the pandemic or, in the Trump case, how not to respond.”

The perils of early optimism.

John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson thought in the early days of the war that the conflict might be easily brought to a conclusion. Kennedy, for example, believed the 400 Special Forces troops and 100 advisers he sent to South Vietnam less than four months into his presidency might suffice. Five years later, in a private letter that Henry Cabot Lodge wrote to Johnson in 1966, the American ambassador to Saigon was still suggesting there might be a way that “the light at the end of the tunnel would get steadily brighter” in Vietnam.

In the COVID crisis, President Donald Trump minimized the threat posed by the virus. The day the first American case was confirmed, in early 2020, Trump claimed, “We have it totally under control.” Two weeks before the country began to shut down, in March 2020, he said, “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

Reality set in during Vietnam, too. By 1966, with American troop levels nearing 500,000, Johnson himself recognized the danger of early optimism. “So I urge you to remember,” he told graduating students that spring, “that Americans often grow impatient when they cannot see light at the end of the tunnel — when policies do not overnight usher in a new order.”

Then as now, the light at the end of the tunnel proved to be, in the words of the poet Robert Lowell, “just the light of an oncoming train.”

American impatience begets division.

A half century ago, war-weary and angry Americans took to the streets, college campuses, and the gates of the White House in protest. In our COVID era, that weariness and anger has manifested in rallies at the Michigan state Capitol, a siege at the US Capitol, protests outside schools and at school board meetings, and rants on social media.

“COVID divides America politically, and, just like Vietnam, people of opposing views are having a hard time living with each other,” says Jason Opal, a McGill University historian who, with his father, Steven Opal, a clinical professor of medicine at Brown, is writing a history of epidemic diseases in the United States. “Mild-mannered people feel they can’t live in the same place or as neighbors with their fellow Americans. During the Vietnam War, some people were sacrificing their kids and thought that opponents of the war were stabbing the country in the back. We have that same visceral feeling of division now but it’s over vaccines and masks.”

The public does not view experts as infallible.

Americans once had a reflexive respect for experts, deferring to them and celebrating their mastery of complicated topics. That was undermined in engineering by the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster and the Challenger shuttle explosion; in medicine with the U. S. Food and Drug administration’s inadequate oversight of pharmaceutical companies that pushed opioids for chronic pain; and in foreign affairs, when the “wisdom” of those known, in the haunting phrase of a David Halberstam book, as “the best and the brightest,” stumbled into a quagmire in Vietnam.

The often-changing recommendations and COVID rulings from leading medical authorities and the Centers for Disease Control fed a suspicion of experts and established medical leaders.

A pro-mask demonstrator, right, faces off with an anti-mask demonstrator, left, at the Cobb County School Board Headquarters during a pro-mask-wearing rally in Marietta, Ga. Mike Stewart/Associated Press

In trying times, American divisions metastasize.

The early protests over Vietnam led to a generational rebellion about matters including civil rights, feminism, and skepticism of business and capitalism. Today’s rebellions among progressives include many of the same issues plus issues of gender identity. This time, there are also protests on the right. Although these focus on masks and vaccines, they have taken on wider significance and involve searing questions about fundamental rights, including freedom of choice, the rights of individuals, and the potential tyranny of big government.

“We think of protests coming from the left, but here we see something from the right that has had real impact,” says Mark Lawrence, a historian at the University of Texas at Austin. “In both cases the protests really limit what a president can do — much as they might wish otherwise.”

Cultural and political struggles like Vietnam and COVID mark a generation and its successors, forever.

A generation in France was shaped by World War I. Guillaume Vandenbroucke, a researcher for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, has calculated that the population of the country was “short” by nearly 3 million people, half because of war casualties and half because of a drop in fertility rates. As a result, France experienced society-wide disillusionment and a sense of being “lost.”

Similarly, a generation in the United States was shaped by World War II. Nine of the 10 presidents in the 60-year period ending in 1993 were involved in that global struggle. Moreover, the so-called “lessons of Munich” — the notion that aggression like that of Nazi Germany against Czechoslovakia in 1938 must be countered not by appeasement but by strength and resolve — spilled over into the Vietnam tragedy.

“Like Vietnam, COVID divided us, it created long unresolved arguments, and it undermined our confidence,” retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security advisor for 13 months and the author of an important book about Vietnam, told me. “COVID is a trauma for the country, just as Vietnam was. We don’t know exactly how young people will be affected. But we know for sure that they will be affected.”

David Shribman, previously the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is executive editor emeritus of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.