As an Allston-Brighton volunteer for Michelle Wu, I confirm Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson’s statement that the campaign granted neighborhood volunteers considerable autonomy in organizing their local communities (“Political newcomer helped run ‘Wu train,’ ” Metro, Nov. 8).

Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Mayor-elect Wu and her campaign manager, Akai-Ferguson, along with the campaign’s paid staff, recognized and respected the local knowledge of neighborhood activists and volunteers. Sadly, this recognition and respect was lacking in many of the Boston political campaigns on which I have worked as a volunteer.