As an Allston-Brighton volunteer for Michelle Wu, I confirm Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson’s statement that the campaign granted neighborhood volunteers considerable autonomy in organizing their local communities (“Political newcomer helped run ‘Wu train,’ ” Metro, Nov. 8).
Mayor-elect Wu and her campaign manager, Akai-Ferguson, along with the campaign’s paid staff, recognized and respected the local knowledge of neighborhood activists and volunteers. Sadly, this recognition and respect was lacking in many of the Boston political campaigns on which I have worked as a volunteer.
While many progressive campaigns claim to be a movement, the Wu campaign transformed that claim into a reality. I have confidence that as mayor, Wu will take a similar grass-roots approach to governance, an approach that will empower Boston residents to create a more equitable and inclusive city.
Siobhan McHugh
Brighton