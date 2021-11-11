It’s Gosar, a once-popular-dentist-turned-white-nationalism-ally-and-enabler, who has made the most news of late. You have no doubt heard about the anime-style video Gosar tweeted showing himself stabbing New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and brandishing swords against President Biden.

I write to ask that the decent, high-minded folks of western Arizona and northwestern Georgia do our nation a huge favor: Impress upon your US representatives the need to conduct themselves with a basic level of civility and decorum. I’m referring here to Republican agitators Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene . It’s not their extremist political views that prompt my plea. Rather, my concern is that their attention-seeking exploits have crossed the border that separates the provocative from the irresponsible.

Anime-making or editing seems like an odd and idle-hours activity for a congressman and his staff. Still, if Gosar and his team had produced and tweeted a video of himself resplendent in dental whites resolutely defending the nation against the scourge of tooth decay, I wouldn’t say a word. Similarly, if his video portrayed him as a caped crusader leading the forces of the freedom against a non-personalized gorgon of socialism or communism or antidisestablishmentarianism or whatever other malign forces he believes is besieging the country, though I might roll my eyes, I wouldn’t be writing.

However, there’s something about portraying yourself, even in animated form, as slaying a colleague and menacing the president that strikes me as well beyond the pale. That’s true, I think, whether one likes, disdains, or is indifferent about Ocasio-Cortez. Sending such a video out into today’s hyper-polarized political world could inspire violence against the New York congresswoman, who is already much threatened.

But Georgia, I also have on my mind Marjorie Taylor Greene, the QAnon-inclined congresswoman who purports to represent you. I doubt she would have won the Republican congressional nomination in 2020 if residents of the 14th District had known of her social-media endorsement of calls for the execution of various Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton. Or if voters had been aware of the way she had hectored and mocked Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg over his gun-safety advocacy. Or if there had been broader knowledge that just days before the 2020 election, she warned that if Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders got their way, the government would confiscate everyone’s guns — and ominously declared that “the only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.” Or if Georgia voters had known that, in reaction to her violent and bigoted views, House members would vote to deprive her of any committee assignments.

Greene looks like she’ll face a strong primary challenge from Jennifer Strahan, a Republican businesswoman who hails from the party’s rational wing and who pointedly hopes “to bring sanity back to Washington.” Good luck to her!

But for now, you and we are stuck with Greene, and the dishonest and alarmist demagoguery she pursues in her desperate bids for attention. Her latest stunt has been to tweet out the office phone numbers of the 13 House Republicans who supported the infrastructure package. In and of itself, that’s not unacceptable. But it is when you couple it with the incendiary accusation that they “handed over their voting cards to Nancy Pelosi to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia watches a Democratic press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 24. Kenny Holston/NYT

In a more rational nation, the accusation that supporting the infrastructure bill will lead to a communist takeover of the United States would immediately be dismissed as ludicrous. But then, so would have been the QAnon contention that the world is controlled by a covert cabal of cannibalistic, Satan-worshipping, child-sex-trafficking liberal elites. And before that, the idea that Hillary Clinton and her campaign were running a child-sex ring out of a Washington pizza parlor. Although its conspiratorialist claim is less lurid, we’ve seen how the false and fantastical assertion that the November presidential election was somehow stolen from Donald Trump inspired the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

People are of course free to believe whatever they choose. But when public officials do things that could well provoke threats and violence, they should be rebuked for it.

There’s no one better to do that than their constituents. So would you consider calling, e-mailing, or writing Gosar or Greene’s offices to express your disapproval with their behavior? Tell them that you expect your representative to act in a fashion worthy of the important office he or she holds. Explain that that means refraining from conduct that depicts, or might incite, violence against their colleagues.

The nation will be in your debt.

Yours for more sane and civil politics,

Scot

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.