Newton had been scheduled to meet with coach Matt Rhule and owner David Tepper amid Carolina’s desperate search for a quarterback following the news that Sam Darnold would be out four to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Panthers announced Thursday that they are bringing back the 2011 No. 1 pick and former MVP Cam Newton.

The 32-year-old Newton has been out of football since the end of August, when he was cut by the Patriots during the preseason.

Newton missed time in training camp after a misunderstanding about a COVID-19 testing protocol he was required to follow because he was unvaccinated. He has since gotten the shot.

Advertisement

The Panthers’ need for a quarterback became dire following their 24-6 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Darnold, who threw three interceptions in the loss, was diagnosed with a crack in his shoulder scapula, according to NFL Network.

After a promising start in 2020, Newton struggled down the stretch in his lone regular season in New England. He threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Newton did add 592 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns, but that wasn’t good enough for the Patriots, who missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years as they went 7-9.

Newton began his career with the Panthers in 2011 when the team selected him first in that year’s draft. Newton had instant success, winning the offensive rookie of the year award and being named to the Pro Bowl.

Newton led the Panthers to three straight NFC South titles from 2013 to 2015. He had the best year of his career in 2015, throwing for 3,837 yards and 35 touchdowns and adding 636 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Those numbers were good enough to earn Newton the MVP award. He led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and the NFC title, but lost in Super Bowl 50 to the Broncos.

Advertisement

Newton’s solid play continued until midway through the 2018 season. After struggling in the second half, Newton sat the final two games due to an injury on his throwing shoulder that required surgery. Newton’s injury issues continued in 2019 when a Lisfranc fracture cut his season short after two games.

In March 2020, two months after the Panthers hired Rhule, Newton was released. After spending months as a free agent, Newton signed with the Patriots last July.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.