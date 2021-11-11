Four Ottawa players who suited up in Boston on Tuesday — goalie Matt Murray , forward Alex Formenton , and defensemen Josh Brown and Nikita Zaitsev — were on the Senators’ COVID protocol as of Thursday. Brown was added on Wednesday; Formenton, Murray and Zaitsev on Thursday.

None of these moves was because of COVID issues stemming from their most recent game.

Returning from an injury, Nick Foligno lined up as the second-line right winger against Edmonton on Thursday. He bumped Craig Smith to the third line. Trent Frederic’s injury-related absence made Anton Blidh the fourth-line left wing.

During that game, Formenton was nose-to-nose with Connor Clifton before they agreed to drop the gloves. Brown injured Frederic with a devastating pop at center ice, among five hits he landed.

The Bruins, seemingly, had no issues related to potential with those Senators. Speaking after the 11:30 a.m. morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena, coach Bruce Cassidy said the team passed its every-72-hours COVID tests. Clifton, who surely caught a few whiffs of Formenton’s breath, was in his regular spot on the third defense pair.

“We’ve had no positives that I’m aware of, and I would be made aware of it,” Cassidy said. “We tested this morning. So far so good. All negative up to this point.”

Every NHL team is fully vaccinated but the Red Wings, whose standout forward Tyler Bertuzzi is the league’s lone player holdout. All Bruins players, coaches and staff members, as well as the media covering the team daily, have had their jabs.

“That obviously helps. I think if guys were to test positive, you’d probably be asymptomatic,” Cassidy said. “Typically guys are not being hospitalized. They have to wait it out and then they’re back to work. You don’t want another outbreak.”

There’s history in Taylor Hall’s benching

Cassidy’s benching of Taylor Hall late in Tuesday’s win over Ottawa goes back a few weeks.

During their 4-1 win at Buffalo on Oct. 22, Hall was on the forecheck when he committed a third-period tripping penalty against defenseman Colin Miller. It was his second offensive-zone penalty in the game, along with a ticky-tack hooking call late in the second.

When Hall tripped Miller, the situation favored the Bruins, who had a two-goal lead with 3:58 to go. Hall wasn’t docked any ice time. He punched in for two more shifts in the final minutes.

In Tuesday’s game, Hall was caught lassoing Ottawa’s Erik Brannstrom in the offensive zone. At the time, the Bruins had a one-goal lead with 8:18 to go. Cassidy sat Hall for the rest of the game, calling on Jake DeBrusk to ride with Charlie Coyle and Smith.

Hall is fast enough to affect an opposing team’s breakout, but errors in timing or judgment leave any forward vulnerable to penalties.

“If you want to flush a guy from behind the net, it’s a read-and-react game. If you feel you’ve got the foot speed to do it and surprise a guy, we’re not going to say no,” Cassidy said. “There’s risk, obviously. If he’s ready for you, he’s coming out the other side. It’s a loser’s race, typically.”

Cassidy said he told Hall in the moment why he was sitting out in crunch time. He assured him that Thursday was a new day.

“If we’re going to win our share of games,” Cassidy said, “which we do typically, he’ll get his opportunity to get it right.”

Colby Cave remembered

The Bruins paid tribute to the late Colby Cave, the forward who came up with Boston and was playing for Edmonton in April 2020 when he died suddenly at age 25.

A brief video highlighting his too-short Bruins career — his first NHL goal in Montreal, the team’s trip to China in 2018, and his appearance in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame — was played before his widow, Emily, dropped a ceremonial first puck. She exchanged long hugs with captains Patrice Bergeron and Connor McDavid before and after the puck drop, and was embraced by every Bruin as she made her way along a black carpet in front of the bench.

Proceeds from the Bruins’ 50/50 raffle this week are going toward the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, to benefit mental health initiatives and to make hockey accessible for underprivileged children.

Adjust your holiday shopping

The game time and broadcast plans have been changed for the Bruins-Rangers matinee at TD Garden on Black Friday, Nov. 26. Puck drop is now 1 p.m., televised nationally on ABC . . . Columbus will retire the No. 61 of Rick Nash when the Bruins visit there March 5. Nash scored three of his 437 career goals in an 11-game stint here in the spring of 2018, then retired because of concussion issues.

