Brandon Carlo, who gave the Bruins the edge with a surprise goal late in the second period, botched an outlet pass and put it on the stick of Leon Draisaitl, the NHL’s leading scorer. That was the tying goal, at 6:22 of the third.

Failing to respond after going up 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2, the Bruins (6-5-0) allowed a trio of third-period goals to let the visitors, sitting atop the Western Conference (10-2-0), walk out of TD Garden with a monster comeback win.

The Bruins lost three leads on Thursday, which was three too many in a 5-3 loss to the powerful Edmonton Oilers.

Carlo and partner Matt Grzelcyk were guilty of a miscommunication that let Draisaitl (12-14—26 in 12 games) punch home a Cody Ceci pass at 9:26.

The backbreaker was another brutal sequence when Ceci, who couldn’t stick in Toronto, Ottawa or Pittsburgh, sent home the final goal after Brad Marchand was banged up at center ice. Marchand stayed in the game, the Bruins pushing with an empty net, but it was fruitless.

Down one goal, the No. 1 line was guilty of overpassing on one of their primo chances. Later in the third, Nick Foligno hit the post. David Pastrnak (goal, assist) had an open net with under eight minutes left, and somehow hit Mikko Koskinen’s pad.

Edmonton got 26 saves and some at-times shaky work from Koskinen, while Boston’s Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots.

The Bruins held the Oil’s top-ranked power play scoreless (0 for 2), and shot blanks on three power plays of their own.

Other observations from the game:

⋅ Playing defense against Connor McDavid is 60 minutes of remembering to breathe.

Defensemen live moment-to-moment. So Carlo, who gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 17:14 of the second, had to feel wonderful. After the Bruins lost two leads within a minute of scoring, Carlo found the net for the first time in 2020-21 with a slapper from Charlestown. It snuck underneath Koskinen’s arm, putting the Bruins on top.

Carlo, however, felt the other side in the third. He simply gave the puck to Draisaitl in the slot, with the sniper beating Ullmark. Edmonton had all seven shots in the period to that point.

⋅ The Oilers erased the first two Bruins leads within a combined 68 seconds of the home team’s goals. Pastrnak opened the scoring with his third of the season at 4:45 of the first, collecting a turnover via Patrice Bergeron and slipping by the aging Duncan Keith on a 2-on-2 with Marchand. Rather than try and force a pass, as he has of late, Pastrnak confidently fired past between the lanky Koskinen’s pads.

⋅ Forty-four seconds later, Marchand puzzingly glided off for a change — shades of Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final — while Edmonton held possession in the Bruins’ zone. Defenseman Evan Bouchard, manning the point where Marchand should have been, had time to walk in and put a wrister bar-down.

⋅ Marchand made good as the No. 1 line struck again at 5:06 of the second. Pastrnak had the attention of the Edmonton defense, Bergeron set a smart pick (and may have gotten away with a trip on Zach Hyman) on his way to the net, and Marchand shoveled in a clean-up backhander.

⋅ Hyman atoned just 24 seconds later, setting a Bruins season record for fastest response goal allowed. Ullmark, who was rock-solid for much of the first two periods, couldn’t find Hyman’s forehand-to-backhand bid. Tied at 2.

⋅ In 10 and two-thirds games, the Bruins had allowed eight goals within five minutes of them scoring. Three had come within a minute, six in less than two minutes. Response goals are an issue.

⋅ The key figure of the first 20 minutes was Ullmark, who made two spectacular stops among his eight saves (14 through two periods). With the Oilers breaking 2 on 1 late in the period, the big Swede pushed to his right to kick out a Kailer Yamamoto one-timer that was headed inside the low post. He stuffed Warren Foegele point-blank. He turned aside a McDavid one-timer.

⋅ Ullmark’s defense helped him. Coyle made a diving play to break up a McDavid-to-Darnell Nurse play at the doorstep. Grzelcyk was in front to deflect a hot pass from No. 97 that could have gone for a tap-in. McDavid was dangerous every time he hopped the boards.

⋅ Case in point: Charlie McAvoy was caught stepping up on McDavid, and the Oilers captain turned it into two excellent scoring chances: A one-time pass to Jesse Puljujarvi, who swung and missed, and his own one-timer from Draisaitl, which Ullmark saved. After Derek Forbort got away with a trip on McDavid in the second, McDavid split both Forbort and McAvoy and rang the post.

McDavid had an assist and two shots (three attempts) through 40 minutes, and was on the ice for seven of the Oilers’ 16 scoring chances.





Matt Porter