“We all came into [the half] and we said, ‘You know what, we know that is not how we play,’” senior defender Allie Baker said. “This is not our best work. Let’s take this time now and let’s get it together and let’s click.’”

The teams had tangled evenly for the first half, with Longmeadow giving Masconomet the toughest test it had faced all season and leaving the game scoreless at halftime.

The Masconomet field hockey team was in an unfamiliar situation at the half of Thursday’s Division 1 quarterfinal against Longmeadow.

The halftime huddle worked. A team reinvigorated, Baker scored the winner at the end of the third, leading top-seeded Masconomet to a 1-0 victory over No. 8 Longmeadow at Danvers High.

From the start, the Lancers (18-3-1) served up a more physical transition game than what Masconomet (19-0-1) was used to seeing. Cecily Paglerani was active in the midfield, blocking shots and fighting for possession. Neither team had a corner until the second quarter, and they were unable to convert.

After its halftime pep talk, Masconomet amassed seven corners in the third quarter, with Lancers goalie Maia Oh making four of her six saves in the frame. On the final corner of the quarter, a Maggie Sturgis rebound was passed among Lilly Conway and Baker, and Baker dished it in for the goal.

“That [goal] was all communication,” Baker said. “Everyone looked out for everyone else.”

Falmouth 2, Reading 0 — Neveaha Melton and Avery Johnson scored the goals, the second-seeded Clippers (13-1-5) blanked the No. 7 Rockets to advance to the state semifinals. Kyleigh Waggett earned the shutout for Falmouth.

Franklin’s Kaitlyn Carney fires a shot on Winchester goalie Kiera Donahue in the second half. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 1 State

Franklin 4, Winchester 1 — Junior Kaitlyn Carney, the Hockomock League’s leading scorer for the regular season, added her 36th and 37th goals to lead the fourth-seeded Panthers (22-1-0) to a 4-1 quarterfinal win over the Red & Black. It will be Franklin’s first-ever trip to the state semifinals.

Carney’s first goal came at the end of the first quarter, with a penalty shot that she buried in the left side of the net.

“I always aim for the corners,” she said. “I try to give it as much power as I can and it’s always nice to get it in the back of the net.”

With an early lead, a unit that gave up just eight goals in the regular season held strongly before fifth-seeded Winchester (19-2-2) got on the board late in the fourth quarter.

“My two captains and my two fullbacks have been playing together for three years now, and they’re just stellar,” coach Michelle Hess said. “That whole defensive unit does a really nice job of keeping other teams out of our circle.”

The Panthers added two goals from freshmen Haley Wernig and Raena Crandall. Wernig’s goal made it 3-0 with less than a minute left in the third quarter, and Crandall’s goal came just a minute after Winchester senior Brooke Moloney-Kolenberg scored late in the fourth.

“Having two freshmen score, it puts so much respect on their name, Carney said. “It’s awesome to have these dominant players at such a young age.”

Said Franklin coach Michelle Hess: “They just work so, so hard. They deserve everything they’re achieving. We set a goal at the beginning of the season to be the team that goes the farthest ever in Franklin history. They’ve accomplished that.”

Franklin's Haley Wernig (right) battles for the ball with Winchester’s Maddy Dengler. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Concord-Carlisle 2, Wellesley 0 — Junior Sally Hunter and senior captain Grace Waldeck each scored for the third-seeded Patriots (22-1-1) as they advance to the state semifinals.

Division 3 State

Pentucket 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Reese Gallant finished off a penalty stroke to open the scoring and kick-start a second-round win for No. 3 Pentucket (18-1-1). Lana Mickelson and Bailey Stock also scored.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 5 State

Frontier 3, Douglas 0 — Jillian Apanell (13 kills) and Sydney Scanlon (23 assists) helped power the second-seeded Red Hawks (19-4) to a quarterfinal victory at home.

Globe correspondent A.J. Traub reported from Franklin, and correspondents Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass and Chris Williams contributed.