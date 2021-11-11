Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, ending his brief run as a free agent following his release from the Browns.
A disappointment and distraction before being released by the Browns, Beckham cleared NFL waivers without being claimed Tuesday, allowing him to sign with any team.
Beckham was let go by the Browns Monday, closing the book on a tumultuous week and his 2½ seasons with the club. He was eligible to be grabbed by the other 31 teams, but none wanted to pick up the remaining $7.25 million he’s owed this season.
Advertisement
Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, and the Browns restructured his contract last week, dropping the final, non-guaranteed two years. Cleveland must pay him $4.25 million, but will save $3 million.
Obviously, the 29-year-old Beckham, who pushed hard this offseason to come back from knee surgery, preferred to sign with a contender to have a shot at playing in a Super Bowl — a situation he thought he had with Cleveland.
New England had been floated as a possibility, as had Green Bay, New Orleans, Seattle, Kansas City, and Baltimore.