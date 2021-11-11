All but Rodriguez are Hall of Famers.

It’s exclusive company for Bogaerts. Since the award was introduced in 1980, the only shortstops with four or more are Barry Larkin (9), Cal Ripken Jr. (8), Alex Rodriguez (7), and Derek Jeter (5).

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Xander Bogaerts won his fourth Silver Slugger award at shortstop on Thursday night. Red Sox teammate Rafael Devers earned his first at third base.

The only other Red Sox players with four or more are David Ortiz (7), Wade Boggs (6), and Manny Ramirez (6).

The 29-year-old Bogaerts led American League shortstops in batting average (.295), OBP (.370), and slugging (.493) with 90 runs, 58 extra-base hits, and 79 RBIs.

Devers, 25, hit .279 with an .890 OPS, 38 home runs, and 113 RBIs. He is the first Red Sox third baseman to win the award since Adrian Beltre in 2010.

The other AL winners were Toronto teammates Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (1B), Marcus Semien (2B), and Teoscar Hernández (OF), along with Aaron Judge (OF), Cedric Mullins (OF), Salvador Perez (C), and Shohei Ohtani (DH).

The NL winners were Freddie Freeman (1B), Ozzie Albies (2B), Austin Riley (3B), and Max Fried (P) of the Braves.

Fernando Tatis Jr (SS), Juan Soto (OF), Bryce Harper (OF), Nick Castellanos (OF), and Buster Posey (C) also won.

It was the fifth Silver Slugger for Posey, who retired after the season.

The choices are based on a vote by managers and coaches.

