“I have confidence in Jerry all day long,” Liquori said. “That’s like a chip shot as far as he’s concerned.”

But after he missed a pair of extra-point attempts — one wide, one low — and the host Bulldogs went for two following their next touchdown, it appeared his night was over. Then late in the third quarter, facing fourth and goal from the 7-yard line, Rockland coach Nick Liquori summoned his kicker.

Long before the game started Thursday night, Rockland senior Jerry Esposito was on the field drilling 45-yard field goals.

“We had a couple of hiccups on the PATs, as you guys saw, so we went out there, brushed those off and did what we had to do. I wasn’t looking back at that point,” said Esposito after drilling a 24-yarder for three crucial points in the fourth-seeded Bulldogs’ 37-34 Division 6 quarterfinal win over No. 5 Winthrop at Veterans Memorial Field.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at first,” Esposito admitted, “because it could come down to this, and it did.”

Advertisement

Esposito’s field goal put Rockland (8-1) up 37-21 with 15 minutes left in the game, but Winthrop (5-5) had no quit in it. Robert Noonan hit Cameron Martin on a 30-yard touchdown pass with eight minutes left. After a blocked punt gave the Vikings a short field, Noonan connected with Mikey Chaves for a 19-yard score with 4:46 to play.

Winthrop’s defense then forced a turnover on downs at its 47 with 3:13 left, but the Bulldogs summoned one last stop to advance to the state semifinals, where they await the winner of Friday night’s game between No. 1 Stoneham and No. 8 Blackstone Valley.

Rockland’s offense, which scored the first six times it had the ball, took advantage of two Vikings turnovers in the second quarter for 20 consecutive points in seven minutes. A touchdown from junior Jacob Coulstring early in the third gave the Bulldogs their largest lead, 34-14.

Advertisement

Coulstring gave the Bulldogs a boost, running for 169 yards and two scores on 24 carries, after returning from missing two games with a sprained foot suffered against Middleborough in Week 6.

“It was awesome. He was ready to explode,” Liquori said. “I think he was a little upset with me last week that I held him out one more week, but it gave him an opportunity to have an extra week with less work.”

Rockland quarterback PJ Celestino also had a big game, throwing two first-half touchdown passes and running for another.

“Awesome,” Liquori said of Celestino’s performance. “He’s done a good job of staying within the game and we were waiting for that breakout game.”

Abington 34, Sandwich 0 — The second-seeded Green Wave scored five rushing touchdowns, including two from Kurtis Lucas-Summers, as they shut out the No. 10 Blue Knights in a quarterfinal matchup.

Lucas-Summers bookended a pair of touchdowns around halftime, scoring 34 seconds before the break and 98 seconds into the third quarter to extend Abington’s lead from 14-0 to 27-0.

Isaiah Ricketson, Mason Kilmain and Lucas Foley all found the end zone as the Green Wave (9-1) advance to the state semifinals, where they will face the winner of Friday night’s game between No. 3 St. Mary’s and No. 6 Medway.

Division 7 State

Northbridge 42, West Boylston 13 — Senior quarterback Ryan Boyce threw for just 64 yards on 7-of-15 passing, but two went to Tim Visbeek for 20-yard TD passes and another to Rory Schofer for a 7-yard scoring toss in the quarterfinal win for the fourth-seeded Rams (10-1). Boyce added 55 yards and a 5-yard keeper for a TD.

Advertisement

MVADA Small Schools Tournament

South Shore Voc-Tech 28, Franklin County Tech 19 — Senior Tyler Richards sparked the offense for the Vikings (3-6) with 137 passing yards, 70 rushing yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown in the quarterfinal win. Senior fullback Ashton Gabler rushed for 78 yards, two touchdowns, and a 2-point conversion. Senior wide receiver Ben Brenner recorded 82 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

Non-playoff games

Case 34, Holbrook/Avon 16 — Brady Thiboutot took off for 103 yards on 8 carries, including 12-yard and 50-yard touchdowns for the host Cardinals (6-3).

Chelmsford 20, Beverly 18 — Kyle Wilder threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 107 yards for the Lions (7-3). Dan Craig caught one of those touchdowns for 29 yards and added a 5-yard rushing score. Beverly had a chance to tie when Andrew Schwerzer found the end zone from 10 yards out, but the two-point conversion failed.

East Boston 32, Saugus 6 — The Jets (7-2) soared thanks to two touchdowns apiece from Taelor Thompson and Jaye Kincade. Thompson also tossed a 29-yard TD pass to Michael O’Neill to open the scoring.

Essex Tech 28, Weston 12 — The visiting Wildcats (3-7) opened and closed the scoring on TD passes from junior quarterback Mark McManus. But everything in between was from victorious Essex Tech (5-5). Junior quarterback Devin LeBron had 21 carries for 190 yards and two touchdowns, a 47-yard run and a 25-yard dash to the end zone. He completed six of 14 passes for 104 yards. Sophomore Shane Field scored twice and picked up 101 yards on 17 carries.

Advertisement

Ipswich 29, Gloucester 22 — A standout performance from Henry Wright helped lead the Tigers (1-9) to their first win of the season. The junior bookended the game with two rushing touchdowns, the first being a 1-yard run in the first quarter and the second a 36-yard rush for the deciding points in the fourth quarter. Wright also scored a 6-yard touchdown reception from senior Aiden Arnold. Senior Charlie Henderson added a 23-yard touchdown reception from Arnold in the third quarter, and kicker Matias Zapata buried a 29-yard attempt in the second quarter for the Tigers.

Lowell Catholic 27, Lynn Tech 0 — Eighth-grade quarterback Kaden Silton threw for three touchdowns, two to junior Riley Nichols and one to freshman Tristan Yepdo, as the Crusaders (6-4) earned the win.

Lynnfield 35, Georgetown 14 — Robert Marley rushed for a trio of touchdowns among five scores on the ground for the Pioneers (4-5).

Nantucket 24, Cardinal Spellman 14 — Justin Bloise was too much for the Spellman defense to handle, scoring on rushes of 5 and 6 yards for the Whalers (5-2). Quarterback Makai Bodden found Jaron Bennett for a 30-yard scoring pass in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Silver Lake 29, Norwell 6 — Austin Smith ran for 110 yards on 25 carries with touchdowns of 8 and 10 yards, leading the host Lakers (4-6). Seth Wakefield added a 5-yard rushing touchdown and John Dickinson punched in a 1-yard score.

Taunton 34, Braintree 14 — Tigers senior quarterback Jake Leonard tossed a pair of touchdowns and rushed for another and Nathan Keenan kicked two field goals with four extra points.

Woburn 38, Newton South 7 — Derek Baccarie ran for three touchdowns to pace the Tanners (7-2).