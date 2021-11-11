Turns out a documentary on Basketball Hall of Famer and Celtic champion Kevin Garnett isn’t just possible. It’s done, and done well.

“Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible” — the title a play on his exultation after the Celtics clinched the 2008 NBA title — premieres on Showtime Friday at 8 p.m. It also will be available across the network’s on-demand and streaming platforms at the same time.

The documentary chronicles various phases of Garnett’s life — from becoming the first high school player in a generation to jump directly to the NBA in 1995, his place in pop and hip-hop culture, the death of Malik Sealy while they were Timberwolves teammates, and his eventual trade to and success with the Celtics.