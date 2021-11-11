Chen-Fiske and Zhang are the lone divers at Winchester, but also train with rest of the swimmers.

Chen-Fiske captured the MIAA Division 2 diving championship Thursday afternoon with an eye-popping 517.50 points, with Zhang (464.25) earning runner-up honors at the Anthony P. Mucciaccio Dedham Pool.

DEDHAM –– Tabitha Chen-Fiske and Donna Zhang lean on each other, in and out of the pool. Friends since age 5, the pair of Winchester seniors double as each other’s diving coach when they compete for the Red & Black high school team.

Winchester Tabitha Chen-Fiske won the MIAA Division 2 championship with an eye-popping 517.50 points at the Dedham Pool. Barry Chin/Globe Staff





Winchester's Donna Zhang shows the form of her runner-up finished at Thursday's MIAA Division 2 championship. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Winchester first-year coach Kristen Harper lets the two work on their craft together — the duo have been training/competing for a combined 19 years. During meets, Chen-Fiske and Zhang help one another with “calling,” the term for yelling when to let go of position in preparation for hitting the water.

“It’s amazing to have them represent the team,” Harper said. “They’re two of the five captains this year. We have two divers on the team and they are elected by their peers. They’re leaders and I think that says it all.”

Chen-Fiske, who won the North title at WPI last weekend and will compete at nationals in the 3-meter springboard event in 2022, attributed her success to the bond the two share.

“When I was a freshman, I don’t know if I could have gotten through it if I didn’t have Donna,” Chen-Fiske said. “It would have just been me. To have a friend who’s amazing at diving, it’s really nice. I feel really lucky.”

Natick freshman Katherine Dorey (350.65) was third in D2.

Less than three years ago, Brookline senior Alexa Kalish made the transition from gymnastics to diving.

On Thursday, Kalish completed what has been a dream final high school season with the Division 1 title (465.70 points), following her victories at the South sectional as well as the Bay State Conference championships.

“[The South and BSC wins] definitely boosted my confidence, but I really just wanted to take it one dive at a time today and do my best and I think I did that today,” said Kalish, who is committed to Dartmouth.

The senior’s focus and attention to detail in competition have been the catalysts to her success. Her commitment to practice and years developing awareness in the air have translated perfectly into the pool, where she will also compete at nationals.

Haverhill senior Cailey Simard (443.90) and Notre Dame (Hingham) senior Alex Gay (403.75) finished second and third, respectively.

Methuen seniors Lexander Flores (400.80) and Jan Polanco (342.50) captured the top two spots in the Division 1 boys’ championship. They were the only competitors. Flores attempted the hardest-rated dive in the competition, an inward 2½ somersault tuck, with a difficulty of 3.1.

“They’ve been tremendous,” Methuen coach Meghan Kijanka said. “For Lex to attempt a dive with a difficult of 3.1 is outstanding — you don’t see that at the high school level. That’s difficult for college divers.”

In D2, the lone competitor, Milton sophomore Andrew Scapicchio (350.00), earned the title.

The MIAA Division 2 swimming championship will be held Friday (6 p.m.) at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley, with the Division 1 championship Saturday (3 p.m.).

Methuen’s Lexander Flores tucked in a winning dive to capture the MIAA Division 1 boys' title. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.