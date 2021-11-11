“I told the kids [at halftime], buckle up, we got to run the football,” Milford coach Dale Olson said. “[Natick was] so concerned about our pass game, so I told [junior quarterback Evan Cornelius], if it’s a limited box, run the football.”

The second-seeded Scarlet Hawks leaned on their run game and strung together two massive scoring drives to break a deadlock and hold on for a 21-7 victory Thursday night, advancing to face either King Philip or Mansfield in the state semifinals.

Natick (8-2) struck first with a 43-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Colby LeBlanc to junior wide receiver Mathew Pole. Cornelius (13-for-20 passing, 110 yards, TD, INT) responded with a 34-yard scoring strike to Isaiah Pantalone to tie it at 7 before halftime.

Milford's Isaiah Pantalone beats Natick's David Seiche to haul in the tying touchdown pass late in the first half. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

With LeBlanc knocked out of the game because of a shoulder injury, Milford (8-2) stopped Natick freshman quarterback Damon Taylor and took control of the game by controlling the clock.

The Scarlet Hawks fed tailbacks Tyler Lane (27 carries, 150 yards, 2 TD) and Grant Scudo (11 carries, 58 yards) throughout an impressive 15-play, 91-yard scoring drive, with Cornelius mixing in for 21 hard-earned rushing yards before handing off to Lane for a 2-yard score.

“It wasn’t his best night throwing the football, but [Cornelius] ran like a man tonight,” Olson said. “That’s a [6-foot-3-inch], 230-pound kid that got downhill tonight, and gave us another dimension in our run game.”

Taking over possession again with 1:48 left in the third quarter, Milford engineered an even more impressive drive, milking nearly 9:30 off the clock over an 18-play, 82-yard scoring drive that once again ended with a goal-line plunge from Lane.

Evan Cornelius threw for only 110 yards and a touchdown as Milford used its ground game to rumble past Natick. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

With a 21-7 lead and 4:27 left in the fourth quarter, Milford needed just to contain Natick’s passing attack to secure the victory.

“I looked at our kids and basically said we need a championship drive right now,” Olson said. “We’re going to run the ball down their throats, and if we can do that, we’re going to play for the right to go to Gillette.”

Now Milford will face a Hockomock League rival in the state semifinals, which is already a new high-water mark for a program that Olson and his twin brother, Dana, took over just two years ago.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this program,” Olson said. “In 20 months, where it’s gone. And it’s the kids, they’re playing well right now. This program was reeling a bit. We told the kids, you got to be great kids in the community and in school, and we’ll teach you to be great football players.”