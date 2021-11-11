Denmark and Costa Rica used U.N. climate talks as the site to launch an international alliance grouping governments that have committed to move their economies away from oil and gas production.

In a statement, Denmark and Costa Rica said they were signing up other nations that were making the transition from climate-damaging oil and gas to cleaner forms of energy.

During the ongoing climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, numerous countries, including the United States and Russia, have called for climate-saving steps while hesitating on some of the politically and economically delicate steps needed to move more quickly away from fossil fuel production themselves.