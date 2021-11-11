The rate at which fully vaccinated residents are getting the shots is highest in the states that also have high rates of new coronavirus cases, including Alaska, North Dakota, and Montana, according to a review of state data by the Washington Post. In swaths of the country where health officials will not impose mask and vaccine mandates to curb the virus’s spread or have had their powers stripped away by Republican state lawmakers or governors, boosters are one of the few shields left for those worried about contracting and spreading the virus.

Several northern, mostly rural states that are battling coronavirus surges with few mask mandates and low vaccine rates are now leading the nation on another preventive front: booster shots.

“It’s really become impossible for local public health authorities to implement any sort of social distancing measures that could help slow down the spread,’’ said Matt Kelley, CEO of the Montana Public Health Institute. “Getting that booster shot is one of the few tangible things that you can do to protect yourself.’’

Just over half of Montana’s population has been fully vaccinated, ranking 35th in the nation, but nearly 1 in 5 of vaccinated Montanans received boosters, ranking second in the nation.

Montana is among a dozen states leading the nation in both infections and booster rates: Vermont, Idaho, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Michigan, Colorado, Alaska, New Mexico, and North Dakota. Most of those states also have had overall low vaccination rates. Vermont is an outlier with the nation’s highest vaccination rate and booster rate.

Several states that successfully vaccinated the vast majority of their population — including New York, California, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. — have since seen a lull in new cases and a smaller share of immunized residents getting a booster. Booster rates are also low in poorly vaccinated states where infections have calmed, such as Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, and North Carolina.

Washington Post





Israel holds drill for hypothetical lethal strain of coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and high-level aides conducted a war-game-like drill Thursday to test Israel’s ability to respond to a hypothetical new and lethal strain of the coronavirus, which they dubbed Omega.

The prime minister’s office said in a statement that it was the “first of its kind in the world.”

The drill was set to be held at the National Management Center in Jerusalem, an underground bunker built in the mid-2000s that the Israeli government activated last year as part of its pandemic response, officials told Reuters. It included senior representatives of cabinet ministries, public health authorities, and the military.

The exercise was set to be organized in three sessions and to focus on various aspects of the public health response in real-time, including how to handle border closures, enforce lockdown measures, and interact with the public and the media.

Washington Post





Russia preparing new restrictions over surge

MOSCOW — Russian authorities said Thursday they were preparing new restrictions aimed at curbing the unrelenting surge of coronavirus infections that has engulfed the vast country in recent weeks.

The state coronavirus task force announced it was drafting legislation to expand the system of QR codes, already used in many regions to restrict access to certain public places, to include public transport, cafes, and shops. The system only allows access to people who have been vaccinated, have recovered from the virus recently, or can provide a negative coronavirus test no older than 72 hours.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the new measures will be imposed, whether they would be nationwide, or when this legislation will be introduced into the Parliament.

Shortly after the task force’s announcement, officials in the Russian republic of Tatarstan said they would introduce QR codes on the region’s public transport.

COVID-19 infections and deaths in Russia remain at all-time highs. The task force on Thursday reported 40,759 new confirmed cases and 1,237 deaths — both numbers only slightly lower than the record daily tallies of 41,335 infections and 1,239 deaths registered earlier this month.

Associated Press





Europe deaths make up over half of global count last week

Coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 10 percent in the first week of this month and made up over half of the 48,000 coronavirus deaths reported globally in that time, even as new cases and deaths dropped or remained stable in the rest of the world, according to World Health Organization figures released this week.

The highest number of deaths were recorded in Russia, which has reported record COVID tolls in recent weeks, followed by Ukraine and Romania. The numbers of new infections were highest in Russia, Britain, and Turkey, according to the WHO figures.

Europe accounted for about two-thirds of the world’s 3.1 million new reported cases that week, the agency’s report said, and officials in hard-hit countries are weighing new restrictions to try to quell the outbreaks as winter approaches.

In Germany, where about 67 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus, tens of thousands of new cases are being reported every day, the country’s highest caseloads since the pandemic began. Several of its states are now working on new regulations to introduce mask mandates and require proof of vaccination or past infection for entry to some venues.

Health experts in the Netherlands, where about 68 percent of people are fully vaccinated, have also called for more coronavirus restrictions as cases there put hospitals under strain. This month, authorities reimposed requirements for the wearing of face masks in indoor public spaces and required coronavirus passes detailing vaccine status or past infections for entry.

In Romania, where only about 40% of the population is fully vaccinated, coronavirus deaths have hit record levels and intensive care units have been left strained.

Several deadly fires at the country’s hospitals have also added to the tragedy. On Thursday, two patients died when a blaze broke out at a hospital that was treating COVID patients in the city of Ploiesti, officials said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known. At least 20 people have died in such blazes at Romania’s hospitals since the pandemic began.

And in England, where the government is accelerating a program of booster vaccination shots in the hopes of stemming rising case numbers, authorities have mandated vaccines for frontline health workers starting next spring. Officials have pushed back against calls for another lockdown but said that they would consider imposing more coronavirus restrictions if necessary.

New York Times