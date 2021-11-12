ROCK THE HOLIDAYS WITH DARLENE LOVE The woman whose voice powered one of the holiday season’s most indelible rock-era tracks, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” will perform that smash as well as songs from the rest of her legendary career. Nov. 27, 8 p.m. The Cabot, Beverly. 978-927-3100, thecabot.org

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF CHRISTMAS EVE & OTHER STORIES A staple of the late-fall concert circuit, this dazzling collision of prog rock’s pomp and holiday music’s cheer celebrates a quarter-century of lighting up arenas around the world. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. DCU Center, Worcester. 508-755-6800, dcucenter.com

PENTATONIX: THE EVERGREEN CHRISTMAS TOUR 2021 The a cappella sensations are touring in support of their sixth holiday-themed album, “Evergreen,” which features their vocal arrangements of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick,” and Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Wonderful Christmastime.” Nov. 30, 7 p.m. SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H. 603-644-5000, snhuarena.com

A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS The movie director and camp icon embarks on his 25th annual holiday tour, which promises to be “a sleigh ride of sleaze down the slopes of good taste.” Wear your tackiest Christmas sweater. Dec. 10, 8 p.m. Berklee Performance Center. 617-747-2261, berklee.edu/BPC

SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS: HOLIDAY CARAVAN TOUR 2021 Their breakthrough hit in the ‘90s might have been the horn-heavy rave-up “Hell,” but this North Carolina folk-jazz collective will try to get on Santa’s nice list with a show featuring holiday-appropriate tunes mixed in with their back catalog. Dec. 11, 8 p.m. The Cabot, Beverly. 978-927-3100, thecabot.org

KISS 108 JINGLE BALL 2021 iHeart’s annual celebration of pop brings the Jonas Brothers, fresh off a headlining show at Fenway Park, back to town for a run through their recent hits like “Who’s in Your Head” and the Marshmello collaboration “Leave Before You Love Me.” Doja Cat, Saweetie, Black Eyed Peas, Tate McRae, Bazzi, Dixie D’Amelio, and Tai Verdes round out the bill. Dec. 12, 6 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1050, tdgarden.com

THE LINDSEY STIRLING CHRISTMAS PROGRAM The YouTube-beloved violinist and electronic-music composer gets in the spirit with innovative arrangements of classic carols and modern holiday hits. Dec. 14, 8 p.m. Providence Performing Arts Center, Providence. 401-421-2787, ppacri.org

COUNTESS & FRIENDS CHRISTMAS SHOW In 2018, multi-hyphenate and star of “The Real Housewives of New York” Luann de Lesseps added “cabaret singer” to her list of occupations, and this holiday-themed show will feature her and guests getting festive. Dec. 18, 7 p.m. The Wilbur. 617-248-9700, thewilbur.com

EUGENE MIRMAN & FRIENDS HOLIDAY SHOW The comedian and voice actor (he breathes life into Gene Belcher on Fox’s delightful “Bob’s Burgers”) helms a night of comedy and music. Guests include Tanya Donelly of Belly and Throwing Muses, poet and author Derrick Brown, and “Wait Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me!” regular Maeve Higgins. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. City Winery. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

PIEBALD A couple of years ago, these local indie-rock legends returned from a decade-plus hiatus with the seasonally minded EP “Piebald Presents To You, a Musical Christmas Adventure”; they’re back for another set of shows featuring those songs and gems from their catalog. Dec. 21, 8:30 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com