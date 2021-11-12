MIKKO NISSINEN’S THE NUTCRACKER After more than a year and a half, Boston Ballet makes a jubilant return to live performance at the Opera House with its most beloved production. ‘Tis the season we let those visions of sugarplums dance in our heads, and this lavish, beautifully constructed production promises to bring those classic scenes to life with vivid dancing, opulent sets, and soaring live music. Nov. 26-Dec. 26, $39 and up. Citizens Bank Opera House. www.bostonballet.org

THANGSGIVING 2021: COLD TURKEY EDITION Before you jump with both feet into the rich stew of “Nutcracker” season, you might want to take a moment to celebrate the return of this daylong day-after-Thanksgiving smorgasbord of “intentional acts of music, dance, and word.” The artistic creativity features Jennifer Lin, Andy Taylor-Blenis, Joanie Block, Paul Kafka-Gibbons, and others, plus many chances to join in the fun. Nov. 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Free. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. www.thangthang.org

Island Moving Co. will present "The Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff," beginning on Nov. 24. Thomas Palmer

NEWPORT NUTCRACKER AT ROSECLIFF Island Moving Company’s unique version of the ballet, celebrating its landmark 20th season this year, sets the action of the ballet in the luxurious environs of historic Rosecliff Mansion. The ballet follows the young protagonist’s fanciful journey through a variety of rooms, with the second act seated in the grand ballroom. Nov. 24-Dec. 3, $105-$210. Rosecliff Mansion, Newport, R.I. www.islandmovingco.org

Festival Ballet Providence "The Nutcracker" Ian Travis Barnard

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE THE NUTCRACKER Under the direction of former Boston Ballet principal Kathleen Breen Combes, the company ups its game this season with a brand new production of the classic — new sets, costumes, choreography, and venue — plus twice as many performances as in years past. New sets include a Christmas Tree that grows to 38-feet-tall, and the choreography pairs elegant classicism with elements of contemporary flare. Dec. 17-24, $20-$85. Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Providence. www.thevetsri.com

TRIBUTE TO THE NUTCRACKER For more than three decades, José Mateo Ballet Theatre presented a sweet and intimate production of the holiday classic. Though the company has shifted focus away from performances these days, the organization marks the season with a benefit celebration and crafts fair. The holiday gifts and crafts fair noon-5 p.m. is free. The 5-7:30 p.m. party, which includes a performance of excerpts from the ballet, is a fund-raiser, with tickets set at $65. Dec. 18. Sanctuary Theatre, Cambridge. www.ballettheatre.org

GUMDROPS & THE FUNNY UNCLE — A CABARET Peter DiMuro/Public Displays of Motion reprises its charmingly offbeat series of holiday stories and dances with an “alternative family” twist as an intimate cabaret. Brian Patton will be the show’s music director, with guest stars to include a variety of song stylists as well as one of the company’s core collaborators, dancer/choreographer Michael Winward. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, $25. Club Café. www.clubcafe.com

HIP HOP NUTCRACKER This reimagining of Clara’s dream, choreographed and directed by Jennifer Weber, aims to conjure the magic of the season with a trippy, high-energy mash-up of contemporary urban dance styles. Set to the music of Tchaikovsky, the show features a cast of a dozen professional dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow. It comes to Boston New Year’s Day, but you can catch it during the holidays just down the road in Hartford. Dec. 17, $23-$92. The Bushnell, Hartford. www.bushnell.org

Ballet Arts Worcester brings a new look to its semi-professional production of "The Nutcracker" at Hanover Theatre this year. Mike Nyman

HANOVER THEATRE AND CONSERVATORY NUTCRACKER When Ballet Arts Worcester became a part of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory three years ago, the company began envisioning a whole new look for its annual semi-professional production of “The Nutcracker.” This year, it all comes to fruition with a vivid and whimsical new design by Broadway veteran Christine Miller that artistic director Jennifer Agbay calls “a real-life pop-up book come to life with childlike charm.” Nov. 26-28, $39-$52. Hanover Theatre & Conservatory, Worcester. www.hanovertheatre.org

BANBOCHE 2021 Jean Appolon Expressions’ annual celebration offers a very different take on the season. This 5th annual event, which celebrates a year of vibrant community programming, highlights the similarities between the company’s Haitian roots and the culture, people, and history of Haiti’s neighbor, the Dominican Republic. In addition to performance highlights from the year, the evening features unique handcrafted goods, drinks, and dancing for all. Dec. 11, 7:15 p.m. $20-$175. Kids under 10 free. Arts at the Armory, Somerville. https://jeanappolonexpressions.org/events

THE SLUTCRACKER Leave the kids at home for this one! Featuring tassels and whips, leather and lace, this naughty, bawdy holiday tradition spins Tchaikovsky’s beloved score and Clara’s fantastical journey as a full frontal burlesque with a feminist bent and rollicking good humor. Now in its 12th season. Dec. 3-31, $35. Somerville Theatre, Somerville. https://theslutcracker.com

