This is an odd trio. Lena Dunham, Ruth Wilson, and Dennis Lehane are joining forces to bring the podcast “Mob Queens” to HBO as a limited series. Dunham will co-write, direct, and executive produce; Lehane will co-write and executive produce; and Wilson, from “Luther” and “The Affair,” will star.

The story follows Anna Genovese, who was the second wife of crime boss Vito Genovese as well as a fixture in the Village’s drag bar scene in 1930s New York. She broke Cosa Nostra law when she shared information about the illegal dealings of her husband in 1953 divorce hearings. The 12-episode podcast is from Jessica Bendinger and Michael Seligman.

Ruth Wilson (pictured in October) will star in the HBO limited series.

