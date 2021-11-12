Q. I’m 21, straight, and have been dating my first partner for one month. We started out with a hookup after a party and have been having what feels to me like a lot of sex; I had no experience before. She’s very intelligent, decently pretty, and we share a lot of common interests. However, she seems much more attracted to me than I am to her. She tells me how much I turn her on, and seems to want me to be around more.

I have never daydreamed about her or wished she was around more, and she has never given me “butterflies” like some other girls have before. She has repeatedly expressed a desire to become more serious (i.e. call ourselves boyfriend and girlfriend), while I have said I’m not ready. The most recent time she asked me why I was hesitant, and I said I didn’t want to explain; she asked whether it had anything to do with her and I said no. That was mostly true; it isn’t anything about her, so much as my lack of feelings for her.

I am very busy with college and extracurriculars and have had some trouble managing my school schedule since we started dating. I have considered stopping dating her because I am too busy and feel like I could be more strongly attracted to someone else, but I also worry that I won’t get the chance to explore what it is like to be in a relationship for years after this, given my plans for school, travel, and building my career. My question is: Is it worth it to “fake it till I make it” and stick with her, and maybe eventually develop the kind of feelings she seems to have? Or should I end it now to avoid causing her more pain later?

EXTRACURRICULARS

A. “Is it worth it to ‘fake it till I make it’ and stick with her, and maybe eventually develop the kind of feelings she seems to have?”

No. Sometimes feelings grow and you wind up caring about someone deeply over time, but in this case, you don’t want to.

That is about you. Right now, you desire experiences, context, and more time for yourself.

Tell her that. Explain that you’re just starting to figure out what you want from your romantic life, and that it would be a lie to pretend you can do what’s required to make this work. Yes, it will cause disappointment. That’s how it goes, unfortunately.

I’m so pleased she’s asking questions because imagine if she wasn’t! You’d be picking up on vibes without the opening to say, “Hey, this isn’t it.” Instead, you can tell her, “Since you asked, I do think we’re in different places when it comes to our intentions. I’ve enjoyed the time I spend with you, but I can’t do more because [fill it all in here]. I’m so sorry.”

Then say goodbye. Accept that it will be awkward and uncomfortable to hurt someone. That’s OK, despite the upsetting feelings that follow.

It is not better to avoid conflict and wait until someone breaks it off with you. There is a happy medium that exists between pulling the rug out from under someone and trying to be the “good guy” by letting someone think you love them when you don’t. That middle ground comes with conversation. You can tell her you’ve been thinking about her questions. Then discuss your answers and maybe you’ll both come to the decision together.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You know she isn’t “the one,” so let her go find someone who thinks she is.

JOYNOEL





Why is it, all or nothing? Can’t you just tell her that due to a lot of things going on in your life you don’t want to settle into an exclusive relationship? You like her enough to keep it casual. If she decides that isn’t what she wants, then that’s on her, but at least you’ll have been honest.

LUPELOVE





Be honest with her and let her decide what’s best for her. Tell her you’re not interested in anything serious right now, you’re very busy, etc. If she wants more, she’ll end it for you. You do not have to decide everything for both of you; she’s a person too.

WIZEN





Nope, end it for her sake. She clearly has feelings and is building a complete fantasy in her head of how this is going to play out. I think it’s best to let her go now. There will be another who will come along that you will “get the butterflies for.” She is not that girl.

LEFTYLUCY7





She wants more and you don’t. That’s the end of that relationship. If you want to prioritize your education, career, travel, etc., you’re going to have to deal with the consequences of that choice, which may mean relationships aren’t a priority. Only you can decide what that looks like, but it’s always important to be honest with the people you are dating.

SETTINGTHEWORLDONFIRE





Please don’t “fake it till ya make it.” Be honest, tell her you enjoy her company (only if it’s true), but that you want to keep things casual because you’re focused on X, Y, and Z. And if you don’t want to date her, tell her that. It’s been a month; she’ll get over you, I promise. You said you want to learn what it’s like to be in a relationship. Staying in a relationship that doesn’t make you happy won’t teach you anything.

BOSTONSWEETS21





Yes, it is time to end this. Be kind, and be gentle. Good luck!

MHOUSTON1

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.