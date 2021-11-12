Singers Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and Kane Brown will also appear as a part of “My Hometown,” showcasing their respective haunts.

New Edition and New Kids on the Block will share the stage for the first time as part of the American Music Award’s new segment, “My Hometown.” The 49th annual awards show airs Nov. 21 on ABC and will feature the segment highlighting the meaningful places and mentors that shaped artists into who they are today.

New Edition performed at Agganis Arena in June 2014. Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe/file

In a segment deemed “Battle of Boston,” Roxbury’s New Edition and Dorchester’s NKOTB will duke it out as they once did while dominating the pop charts through the 1980s and early ’90s. That said, neither group is a stranger to the AMAs, as both are two-time winners; New Edition picked up the title of Favorite Soul/R&B Band/Duo/Group in 1987 and 1997, while NKOTB won Favorite Pop/Rock Album for “Hangin’ Tough” and Favorite Duo or Pop Group in 1990. While the “Battle” will be their first time performing together, New Edition and NKOTB’s last AMA appearances were 1997 and 2010, respectively.

“Up” rapper Cardi B will host this year’s awards, broadcast live from Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater. BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, and Olivia Rodrigo are also set to perform.

Nov. 21, 8 p.m. On ABC.

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.