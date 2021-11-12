Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HIS PERFECT SATURDAY: Head to the mountains for hiking, skiing, or biking

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HIS HOME: Bikes, so many bikes

JACKIE: 26 / advertising account manager

HER PERFECT SATURDAY: Hiking, kayaking

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s a terrible liar

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, ARLINGTON & SAN DIEGO

TUNEUP

Aditya I had a nap and a shower. Gotta smell nice on Zoom.

Jackie I tried to wrap up work in time (sorry, boring answer). I was nervous about it being virtual since it is often difficult to make conversation via Zoom.

Aditya Jackie was already there waiting. I do hope it wasn’t for long. She’s very pretty, very athletic, and takes care of herself.

Jackie Very cute and sweet. I could see that he had a racing bicycle in his background, which I thought was interesting and fun.

RACING AHEAD

Aditya We talked about where we are, where we are from.

Jackie We had a few tech difficulties. I had to reset my Wi-Fi connection and grab headphones after the date had started, unfortunately. Once we fixed our tech issues, and were able to get into a rhythm of conversation, the tension melted away.

Aditya We talked about why we do what we do, family, schools, places we have lived in, housing and parking in Boston.

Jackie He seems to enjoy his job, and it was fun to hear him explain why he likes it so much. I appreciate that type of positivity and it quickly endeared me to him.

Aditya As the sky got darker, Jackie got more and more fun. When she blushed thinking about when this article would come out was the best part!

Jackie We’ve both done quite a bit of traveling. We shared stories about trips we’ve enjoyed or still want to go on. I was genuinely excited to learn more about his experiences. It felt like we shared a passion for meeting new people and finding new places to explore. I felt like our worldviews aligned.

Aditya We are pretty outdoorsy people, but I think Jackie is much better at everything she does than I am.

Jackie We share a love of endurance sports and skiing, which made for exciting conversation. He has a fairly prolific bicycle racing record and travels regularly to compete, which sounds amazing.

Aditya I ordered sushi from Miyuki Sushi. Rating 4/5.

Jackie I ordered a poke bowl, but honestly neither of us ate, we talked the whole time.

Aditya As we are not going to be in the same time zone for a few weeks, it may be hard to get started. But where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Jackie I think we were both interested in making one another feel comfortable, and it showed. We laughed together a lot and expressed interest in seeing one another again.

FINISH LINE

Aditya Our laptop batteries were at 1 percent, so we started saying goodbye, to end on a high note.

Jackie I looked at the clock and hours had passed without me realizing. I thought, what a great, interesting person with so much going for him. We exchanged information because we’d had such a nice time together.

Aditya Hopefully yes! We’ll work on it.

Jackie I’m traveling for the next few months, so we will have to revisit in the future.

POST-MORTEM

Aditya / A

Jackie / A



