I appreciate the Perspective (“For Women, ‘Bikini Medicine’ Remains a Problem,” October 17) addressing the issue of gender bias in the medical field and the serious implications that it has for well-being. However, focusing exclusively on the binary of gender as either man or woman does a disservice to the medical needs of people along the gender identity spectrum. It’s rather ironic in an article asking people not to generalize medicine.

Jamaica Plain

This has been a fight my entire nursing career, every medication, every diagnosis, studied for centuries on white men. Not just women but minorities have been shortchanged by the medical establishment.

Scrappywithers

Excellent story: organization, sources quoted, clarity of thought, and elegant writing. And from someone who’s still a student!

Ann Equitz

Brookline

Then and Now

Thanks for the look back at the smallpox outbreak in Boston, and the dramatic saga of opposing physicians (“The Pfeiffer Problem,” October 17). I wish our country would heed the lessons we should have learned then. I’m on Team Vaccine, and Team Dr. Durgin, and am grateful for science.

Sheila Eppolito

Chelmsford

Excellent timing on this informative article. The Supreme Court affirmed the idea of greater good in 1905. That should be the reason behind backing the effort to get as many vaccinated as quickly as possible today. Children can get the vaccine and their parents should see to it that they do.

garymichael

This is the first time I have seen [information about this case] in mainstream media. Advising the country that vaccine mandates have been the law of the land for 115 years may have saved a lot of deaths, suffering, and discord.

cdeziel1960

Stress Takes its Toll

Thank you to Marianne Jacobbi for her Perspective (“The Year We All Aged Big-Time,” October 24). I am 75 years old; however, I still work part time, having learned a new job, exercise six days a week, and act with kindness every opportunity I get. I’ve observed those perhaps even younger than me showing signs of falling into that “ageism trap” — and I can’t help but wish they would believe otherwise.

Linda Zavalick

Holliston

“Feeling younger than the age on your driver’s license” pollutes the message of healthy aging, responsible aging, and accepting that the aging process as inevitable; if you are not aging, you are dead. Age and old get short shrift to young and youth. The goal of aging is not youth but health. Researching the use of the word “old” as a positive and necessary ingredient in “life” can be viewed as a healthy goal — not mincing words that confuse this message.

Terry E. Ruby

Taunton

I’ve seen how the pandemic as well as traumatic events affected my mother, who’s in her mid-70s and generally physically healthy. She’s lived alone since the 1990s, when her marriage ended. She kept busy through her career and throughout her 50s into her mid-60s, and always seemed considerably younger. However, her career abruptly ended during the 2009 Great Recession; she also lost her retirement savings, then eventually lost her home. I watched firsthand just how those stressful events accelerated the aging process. With the physical isolation of the pandemic, combined with how the previous 10 years of how her life transpired, the effect has been significant. The cognitive ramifications have become increasingly apparent. It seems in the past two years, my mother has aged another 10.

Dottedby2H

I am 64 and I have watched my hair turn gray this year more than ever. I do choose to embrace it but I find myself falling by the wayside, not exercising, not taking care of myself like I should. It is difficult as I struggle each day to maintain the good things when I see so many changes going on in the world. The pandemic has affected all of us, in more ways than one.

frogzrock

Stress and bad habits kind of snowball together, [resulting in] a tough cycle to break.

IwasattheFiskgame

Age 72 this year and still working 60 hours/week. But, within days of lockdown and converting to work at home, I felt as though I was suffering “overnight” dementia, including focus problems and grappling to remember what day it is; and moving less, which showed in aches and pains. Pushing back by exercising, eating clean and whole food, and getting 9-10 hours sleep. That seems to be a good choice for me — it’s working.

azbycx

We laid low, just walking the dog, minimal driving, using Instacart, etc. When we got the vaccine and the last wave abated and we re-engaged, I was shocked to see the deterioration — in my hearing, my eyesight, physical strength. Engaging is crucial. Errands are crucial. Maintenance is crucial.

Andy890

