CONDO FEE $457 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $500,000 in 2016

PROS This second-floor corner unit in Industrie Lofts features a wall of southwest-facing windows, concrete floors, and 24-foot ceilings. Step through the entry hall, with a bath at right, into a living area with raised wood floor and floating shelves. The kitchen features sleek black cabinets, a candy-apple red backsplash, granite counters, and an island; a nearby closet holds the laundry. Sliders in the main living area open to a private balcony with city views. A steel staircase leads to the bedrooms; between them, walls textured with thousands of wooden dowels hide a modern bath. Includes deeded garage spot, common roof deck. CONS Open bedrooms lack privacy.

The exterior of 950 Broadway #36, Chelsea.

Tatiana Kagan, Unlimited Sotheby’s International Realty, 617-584-4834, tatiana.kagan@unlimitedsir.com

$750,000

86 BLOOMFIELD STREET #2 / DORCHESTER

The kitchen of 86 Bloomfield Street #2, Dorchester.

SQUARE FEET 1,670

CONDO FEE $200 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2.5

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This gut-renovated condo conversion comprises the top two floors of an 1890 Victorian. At the top of the entry stairway — which includes a mudroom landing with built-in bench — the modern bath has round vanity mirrors that echo original round windows in the stairs. There are two bedrooms to the left. At right, past a half bath, is a great room with private deck access and a kitchen with quartz counters, island, and patterned-tile backsplash. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has two walk-in closets, private deck, and luxurious bath with skylight and step-in glass shower. An office across the hall offers laundry hookups and glimpses of downtown. Unit includes two off-street parking spots. CONS No real yard space.

The exterior of 86 Bloomfield Street #2, Dorchester.

Karen Navarrete, Compass, 617-952-9531, karen.navarrete@compass.com

