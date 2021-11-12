Theodore John Conrad, then 20, walked into at the Society National Bank at 127 Public Square in Cleveland on Friday, July 11, 1969, for his job as a teller and walked out at the end of the workday carrying a paper bag containing $215,000 (roughly $1.7 million in today’s money), according to a statement from the US Marshals Service.

An Ohio man who took inspiration from a popular Steve McQueen movie and robbed a Cleveland bank where he worked more than 50 years ago later vanished and lived under an assumed name in Lynnfield until his death in May, authorities said Friday.

His employers didn’t realize they had been the victims of one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland history until the following Monday, when Conrad didn’t show up for work, and they checked the vault and found the money missing, according to the statement.

With a two-day head start, Conrad vanished for half a century, the Marshals Service said.

Conrad, known as “Ted,” had become obsessed a year earlier with the Steve McQueen movie, “The Thomas Crown Affair,” seeing it more than a half-dozen times, according to the statement. In the film, shot partly in downtown Boston, McQueen plays a millionaire businessman who robs banks for his amusement.

Conrad had bragged to friends that it would be easy to steal from the bank where he worked and that he planned to do so, the Marshals Service said.

For decades, Conrad’s disappearance perplexed investigators, who pursued leads in Washington, D.C.; Inglewood, Calif.; western Texas; Oregon; and Hawaii. His story was featured on television shows such as “Unsolved Mysteries” and “America’s Most Wanted,” according to the statement.

The case went cold until US Marshals from Cleveland came to Boston last week and positively identified the late Thomas Randele of Lynnfield as Conrad, who had lived since 1970 about 15 miles from the downtown Boston bank that McQueen robbed in the 1968 movie, according to officials.

He died of lung cancer in May, giving his date of birth as July 10, 1947. Conrad was actually born July 10, 1949, and was 71 when he died, the Marshals Service said.

Investigators matched documents Conrad filled out in the 1960s with documents completed by Randele, including court filings from a 2014 bankruptcy case, according to the statement.

Peter J. Elliott, US marshal for Northern Ohio, said he knew Conrad’s case “all too well” because his father had been a deputy US marshal in Cleveland from 1969 to 1990.

“My father took an interest in this case early because Conrad lived and worked near us in the late 1960s,” Elliott said in the statement. “My father never stopped searching for Conrad and always wanted closure up until his death in 2020. We were able to match some of the documents that my father uncovered from Conrad’s college days in the 1960s with documents from Randele that led to his identification.”

