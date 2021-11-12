Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman who was found unresponsive died in Lawrence, the Essex district attorney’s office said Friday.
The woman was found on the corner of Haverhill and Franklin streets Thursday at 11:05 p.m., the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The woman was not identified.
“The investigation is fluid and active at this time and is being treated as an apparent homicide,” the statement said. “When further information is available, it will be released.”
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.