Boston police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Mattapan Tuesday night as Rosa Hicks, 48, of Allston, police said in a statement.
Around 11:00 p.m., Boston police responded to the area of 106 Deering Road for reports of a person shot, the statement said. Upon arrival, they found Hicks suffering from gun shot wounds.
Hicks was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
An adult male was also shot in the same incident, but took himself to a local hospital for treatment afterwards, the statement said. His injuries were non-life threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation by Boston police.
