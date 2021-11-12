Alston, the statement said, comes to GBH from WBUR, where she hosts the NPR podcast “Consider This,” produced in conjunction with GBH. Siegel currently hosts and produces the Beltway-based news podcast “POLITICO Dispatch.”

In a statement, GBH said Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel will take over the mikes for the show, starting in early 2022.

Public radio station GBH announced Friday that its popular “Morning Edition” program will welcome two new hosts early next year.

“Our audiences have told us that mornings matter most when it comes to news. They look to us to get the information they need and set the tone for the day ahead,” said Pam Johnston, general manager of news at GBH, in the statement.

“With Paris and Jeremy as co-hosts of Morning Edition at GBH News, our audiences will get local stories from different perspectives,” Johnston continued. “They’ll engage with a pair of dynamic, smart and accomplished journalists who possess a real knack for understanding and dissecting the complex stories of our time.”

Alston held several prior roles at GBH, most recently hosting the station’s digital series “Keep it Social,” the statement said. She’s also worked at UNC-TV in North Carolina and NBC10-Philadelphia.

Siegel, the statement said, worked as an anchor and award-winning reporter at KQED Public Radio in San Francisco before his “POLITICO Dispatch” gig.

The cohosts will join a morning news team led by “Morning Edition” producer Karen Marshall, according to the release.

“Morning Edition” airs weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 89.7 FM. It also can be streamed online at gbhnews.org.

“So excited to be headed back to GBH News to help you start your day alongside Jeremy!” Alston tweeted Friday.

Siegel tweeted about the move as well Friday.

“So incredibly excited to get to work with this amazing team in Boston!!!” Siegel wrote.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.