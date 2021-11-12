Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who allegedly stole a 16-year-old Boston Public Schools student’s saxophone at the Fields Corner T stop in Dorchester last month.
In a statement, MBTA Transit Police said the theft of the teenaged girl’s BPS-issued sax, valued at more than $3,000, occurred at the Fields Corner station on Oct. 29 around 12:45 p.m.
The teenager had placed the instrument on a bench on the outbound platform, the statement said, and the suspect pounced.
“The student turned away briefly and at that time an unknown adult male absconded with the saxophone exiting the station,” the statement said.
Police also included surveillance photos of the suspect. Authorities urged anyone with information to contact them.
“If you recognize the male subject of interest depicted within please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or you can text us an anonymous tip to 873873,” the statement said.
