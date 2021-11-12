Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who allegedly stole a 16-year-old Boston Public Schools student’s saxophone at the Fields Corner T stop in Dorchester last month.

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police said the theft of the teenaged girl’s BPS-issued sax, valued at more than $3,000, occurred at the Fields Corner station on Oct. 29 around 12:45 p.m.

The teenager had placed the instrument on a bench on the outbound platform, the statement said, and the suspect pounced.