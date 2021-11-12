“A strong frontal system will bring a period of heavy rain, gusty winds and a few embedded thunderstorms today along with unseasonably mild temperatures,” forecasters wrote Friday morning.

The system is first arriving in Western Massachusetts around 10 a.m. and will then travel to Greater Boston and coastal New England between noon and 1 p.m., forecasters wrote.

A furious — but short — weather system will arrive Friday with heavy rain, winds gusting up to 50 miles an hour, and possible flooding in low-lying areas.

But it won’t be a long duration event like the recent nor’easter that left tens of thousands of customers without power for several days, especially on Cape Cod and south coastal Massachusetts.

“Fortunately, this system is progressive so the heavy rainfall should last approximately 2-4 hours; so expect this activity to exit the southeast New England coast by 6 p.m. or so,’’ forecasters wrote.

Rainfall could exceed more than 2 inches in some locations and lesser amounts of three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half, forecasters wrote.

“These amounts may result in typical nuisance poor drainage street flooding; but do not expect significant flooding problems at this time given the relatively short” duration, forecasters wrote.

Forecasters said the components of the system could potentially develop into tornadoes or “straight line” storms, but they stressed the likelihood for that is small.

“We still feel that the overall severe weather threat is low,” forecasters wrote. “Certainly something we’ll need to monitor.”





