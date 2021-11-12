Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 185.3 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 748,250 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 294

Test-positive rate: 2.2 percent

Currently hospitalized: 107

Total deaths: 2,887

It looks like Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will be sticking around Rhode Island throughout at least 2025.

The state Board of Education has approved a three-year contract extension for Infante-Green, which includes 3 percent annual raises, a signing bonus, and other standard incentives. Here’s a deeper look at the new agreement.

Three more years

Infante-Green’s contract was supposed to expire in April 29, 2022, which would have been just as the campaign for governor was beginning to heat up. Her new deal keeps her on the job until April 28, 2025, so in theory, she could avoid being the political hot potato that former commissioner Deborah Gist was during the 2014 race for governor.

Termination without cause

Of course, this agreement doesn’t guarantee that Governor McKee, Magaziner, Gorbea, Foulkes, Brown, Filippi, Darlington, Muñoz, McGowan, Mickey Mouse, etc. will want to keep Infante-Green in place. It just means that if they want to get rid of her, they’ll have to buy her out of the deal. The agreement includes a provision that Infante-Green can be terminated without cause if she is given 90 days’ written notice, and she must be paid for the remainder of her deal or for a minimum of one year, whichever is shorter.

A $10,000 bonus

The commissioner’s salary will be $253,213 beginning April 29, 2022, and she’ll earn 3 percent raises in 2023 and 2024. She’s also getting a one-time $10,000 bonus within 30 days of the execution of the agreement. She also gets a supplemental retirement account of 12.5 percent of her base salary, the same as previous commissioners.

A car + parking spot

This is a common perk for education commissioners in Rhode Island. Infante-Green gets a car for official business and personal use, along with a parking spot within one block of her office. All gas and repairs are paid for by the state when the car is used for official business, but she is required to cover expenses for personal use.

Performance reviews

The state Council on Elementary and Secondary Education is required to conduct an annual performance review of Infante-Green, but the agreement does not include specific goals and those performance reviews are not made public.

⚓ Brown University has released a second edition of its watershed Slavery and Justice Report. Read more.

⚓ The “weight testing agreement” that former North Kingston high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas had teens and their parents sign over at least the last 10 years did not detail how the testing would be performed, and did not disclose that the student-athletes would be asked to be fully nude. Read more.

⚓ Paul E. Pence Jr., the Republican who lost the 2018 lieutenant governor’s race to now-Governor Daniel J. McKee, on Friday announced he will run for lieutenant governor again in 2022. Read more.

⚓ Lawyers involved in The Station nightclub fire, which left 100 dead in Rhode Island in 2003, predict the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld festival, which left eight dead in Houston, will result in “huge, huge, huge” settlements and possible criminal charges. Read more.

⚓ A man charged in a road-rage shooting on Federal Hill a month and a half ago was arrested Thursday after barricading himself inside his barbershop nearby. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha has until Nov. 16 to either deem Lifespan and Care New England’s merger application “complete” or make executives go back to the drawing board and resubmit for a second time. Here’s a look back at what has happened so far. Read more.

⚓ How two friends helped crack a 39-year-old cold case involving a missing teenager from Chelmsford. Read more.

⚓ My colleague James Pindell writes that New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is saying that the way an ambitious Republican navigates this moment of deep partisan division and a party defined entirely around Donald Trump is to be in the game as a governor and stay out of the muck of a toxic Senate that doesn’t get much done anyway. Read more.

⚓ The Patriots have incredibly efficient in the red zone over the last three weeks. Read more.

⚓ A celebration of life is being held for former state representative Ray Sullivan at Roger Williams Park Casino from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. The speaking program begins at 4 p.m.

⚓ The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Rhode Island Research Breakfast is at 8 a.m. at the Providence Marriott Downtown.

⚓ The Rhode Island Career and Technical Education Board of Trustees is meeting at 8:30 a.m. at Cranston West. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

Rhode Island is facing a math crisis, but there are ways to fix it.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Providence College professor Eric Hirsch about how to help the homeless in Rhode Island. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

