In February, Gunnip filed an open record’s complaint with the attorney general’s office. And in March, the department revealed that Rhode Island had received 899,505 unemployment insurance claims since the start of the pandemic, and 382,683 (or 43 percent) of those turned out to be suspected or confirmed fraud.

In January, Matthew Gunnip, president of SEIU Local 580/Rhode Island Alliance of Social Service Employees, asked DLT how many state residents and how many state employees had bogus claims filed in their names. But the department rejected his request , saying an investigation wasn’t complete yet.

PROVIDENCE — The attorney general’s office found the state Department of Labor and Training violated Rhode Island’s public records law and has forced DLT to reveal that 738 state employees had fraudulent unemployment insurance claims filed in their names between March 8 to Oct. 6.

At the time, DLT said its announcement had nothing to do with Gunnip’s complaint, and it said it still was not releasing the number of state employees who’ve had fraudulent unemployment claims filed in their names.

But now, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office has concluded that DLT violated the Access to Public Records Act by refusing to release the number of state employees who were targets of that fraud, and DLT has disclosed that 738 state employees were targeted in that seven-month time frame.

DLT lawyer Siobhan L. Stephens-Catala had claimed that divulging that number would violate the privacy of state employees and a law regarding confidential DLT information.

But in an Oct. 27 written opinion, Special Assistant Attorney General Katherine Connolly Sadeck said DLT had not raised those objections when it rejected Gunnip’s request and, in any case, the agency failed to show how those concerns apply to this case.

“(Gunnip) has made clear that he is only seeking a record reflecting the total number of fraudulent unemployment cases identified by the department for all state employees and not any records related to the department’s investigation or individual cases,” Sadeck wrote. “As such, the department has failed to demonstrate that the information being sought implicates individual privacy interests.”

The DLT had pointed to a section of law that says certain information “shall be held confidential by the director and shall not be published or be open to public inspection in any manner revealing the individual’s or employing unit’s identity.” The law says anyone who releases “quarterly wage information” is guilty of a misdemeanor.

But Sadeck, chief of the attorney general’s Open Government Unit, said DLT failed to show how the number requested by Gunnip would constitute the “quarterly wage information,” which she noted would include employee names, Social Security number, and wages.

“This office is hard-pressed to find that the disclosure of the total aggregate number of fraudulent unemployment claims identified by the department for all state employees, without further individually identifiable information (e.g., employee names and specific state agencies and/or departments), would violate either of the cited statutes or implicate individual privacy interests,” she wrote.

In a final response, Stephens-Catala continued to argue that the information is “confidential” and claimed the attorney general’s office was placing DLT “in the crossfire of both complying with the civil side of your agency while putting it at risk for prosecution by the criminal side of the very same agency.”

The state has said payments are not made on most of the fraudulent unemployment claims. In March, DLT had said fraudsters could have stolen up to $3.2 billion if it hadn’t stopped most of the phony claims. But $247 million did get paid out on 117,435 claims that were either suspected or confirmed fraud – representing about 9 percent of the $2.8 billion that DLT has paid out in total unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic, officials said.

In her findings, Sadeck noted that DLT announced those totals after rebuffing Gunnip’s records request. “We are concerned that the department subsequently released a press release touting its achievements and publicly sharing the number that it previously refused to provide,” she wrote.

Sadeck noted DLT leadership has changed since Gunnip’s initial records request, and she said the attorney general’s office won’t pursue civil fines for the violation of the Access to Public Records Act. But, she wrote, “This finding serves as notice to the department that its conduct violated the APRA and may serve as evidence in a future similar situation of a willful and knowing, or alternatively reckless violation.”

On Friday afternoon, Department of Labor and Training Director Matthew Weldon issued a statement, saying, “The Department of Labor and Training has provided the information requested by Mr. Gunnip, in compliance with the Attorney General’s decision. As director, it’s important to me that the department is open, accessible, and responsive to the public. We are a public service agency and transparency is paramount.”

Gunnip gave the attorney general’s office credit for finding that DLT had violated the open records law, but he said he still hasn’t received the information he is seeking.

Gunnip said he is trying to determine if there was a data breach that exposed state employees to a higher percentage of fraud that all state residents. He said he can’t do that yet because DLT only provided information on state employees for March 8 to Oct. 6 while the statewide information is for a longer period.

“I’ve got two numbers now, but it’s apples and oranges because they won’t give me data for the same time frames,” Gunnip said.

The Access to Public Records Act “is grounded in ensuring transparency and accountability by mandating public bodies to release information that’s in the public interest with limited exceptions,” Gunnip said. “What you see here is a public body utilizing taxpayer resources to fight tooth and nail at all costs to avoid releasing information the public deserves to know.”

Gunnip said he has seen a similar lack of transparency in other state agencies, such as the Department of Children Youth and Families and the Department of Human Services. Such secrecy “is unsettling and erodes the public’s trust,” he said.





