The woman fatally shot in Mattapan Tuesday night was identified as Rosa Hicks, 48, of Allston, police said in a statement Friday. Around 11 p.m., Boston police responded to the area of 106 Deering Road for reports of a person shot, the statement said. Upon arrival, they found Hicks suffering from gunshot wounds. Hicks was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. An adult male was also shot in the same incident, but took himself to a local hospital for treatment afterward, the statement said. His injuries were non-life-threatening. The shooting remains under investigation by police.

Teen’s saxophone stolen from T platform

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who allegedly stole a 16-year-old Boston Public Schools student’s saxophone at the Fields Corner T stop in Dorchester last month. In a statement, MBTA Transit Police said the theft of the girl’s BPS-issued sax, valued at more than $3,000, occurred at the station on Oct. 29 around 12:45 p.m. The teenager had placed the instrument on a bench on the outbound platform. “The student turned away briefly and at that time an unknown adult male absconded with the saxophone exiting the station,” the statement said. Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 617-222-1050.

LAWRENCE

Homicide investigation underway

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman who was found unresponsive died, the Essex district attorney’s office said Friday. The woman was found on the corner of Haverhill and Franklin streets Thursday at 11:05 p.m., the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement. The woman was not identified. “The investigation is fluid and active at this time and is being treated as an apparent homicide,” the statement said. “When further information is available, it will be released.”

WALTHAM

Police seek would-be cellphone thief

A search is ongoing for a man who attempted to force a woman’s cellphone out of her hand as she walked through a busy intersection downtown on Halloween. Police said in a statement Friday that the woman had been walking near the intersection of Moody and High streets around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31 when a man pulled her “off the sidewalk and into the street” in an attempt to pry the cellphone from her hand. The man, who was not believed to be armed, was unsuccessful, and took off seconds later, according to Detective Sergeant Stephen M. McCarthy. The woman sustained minor injuries, though she was not taken to the hospital. “She was shaken up more than anything,” said McCarthy. A search of the area with a K-9 unit was unsuccessful, according to the statement. The man was seen on nearby security camera footage shortly before the incident wearing a flat-brim hat, red T-shirt, ripped jeans, and black shoes. “Trying to get video and camera shots in this case was tough,” said McCarthy. “What we found was awful, so we’re hoping we can turn something up.”

NEW HAVEN

Employee at submarine maker charged in Capitol attack

A Connecticut man who works for a defense contractor has been charged with disorderly conduct and other crimes for allegedly entering the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, federal authorities said Friday. Jeremy Baouche, 24, of New London, was arrested Wednesday and released on $100,000 bail later that day after appearing before a federal judge in New Haven, the US attorney’s office in Connecticut said. Baouche is an engineer with a “secret security clearance” at Electric Boat, a submarine maker and Defense Department contractor, according to a report by a detective with Norwich police who also is an FBI task force officer. Baouche is seen in photographs and video taken inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, authorities said. In one video, he is holding a microphone and saying “whose house” while other people respond “our house,” the detective’s report said. Three people submitted tips about Baouche to the FBI, officials said. Baouche is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. (AP)

