A search is ongoing for a man who attempted to force a woman’s cellphone out of her hand as she walked through a busy intersection in downtown Waltham on Halloween.
Waltham police said in a statement Friday that the woman had been walking near the intersection of Moody and High streets in Waltham around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31 when a man pulled her “off the sidewalk and into the street” in an attempt to pry the cellphone from her hand.
The man, who was not believed to be armed, was unsuccessful, according to Detective Sergeant Stephen M. McCarthy, and he took off seconds later.
The woman sustained minor injuries, though she was not taken to the hospital.
“She was shaken up more than anything” said McCarthy.
A search of the area with a K-9 unit was unsuccessful, according to the statement. The man was seen on nearby security camera footage shortly before the incident wearing a flat-brim hat, red T-shirt, ripped jeans, and black shoes.
“Trying to get video and camera shots in this case was tough,” said McCarthy. “What we found was awful, so we’re hoping we can turn something up.”
