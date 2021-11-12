A search is ongoing for a man who attempted to force a woman’s cellphone out of her hand as she walked through a busy intersection in downtown Waltham on Halloween.

Waltham police said in a statement Friday that the woman had been walking near the intersection of Moody and High streets in Waltham around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 31 when a man pulled her “off the sidewalk and into the street” in an attempt to pry the cellphone from her hand.

The man, who was not believed to be armed, was unsuccessful, according to Detective Sergeant Stephen M. McCarthy, and he took off seconds later.