In two videos Paiva posted on Twitter, you can see the silhouette of Bette Midler dressed as Winifred Sanderson, one of the movie’s wicked witches.

Paiva got a peek at the sets at Chase Farm in Lincoln, and took a good look at the “27th Annual Salem Scarefest” movie set in Eisenhower Park in Newport, where the production crew seems to have staged a town fair.

PROVIDENCE — Kailey Paiva, 24, is a new fan of “Hocus Pocus,” having watched it for the first time just two years ago. But the teacher from Framingham, Massachusetts, is so devoted to the film that she recently spent a precious half-day off visiting “Hocus Pocus 2″ sets in Rhode Island.

“We were able to see Bette Midler, and the three witches walked by at one point,” Paiva said. “It was the same scene they filmed a bunch of times. You could hear the three witches scream and everyone would walk down the pathway to the fair. The witches stopped at this ‘Bon Apetit’ little fair thing where there was a guy dressed as a skeleton, and they huddled around him.”

They filmed the scene several times, she said.

One of Paiva’s friends introduced her to the 1993 Halloween comedy two years ago. Since then, she’s watched it about a dozen times. She said her favorite scene is the beginning when the witches walk through their house. But she also likes the emotional ending (we won’t spoil it for you).

Her favorite character is Billy Butcherson, played by Doug Jones. He is reprising his role for “Hocus Pocus 2″, according to IMDb.

Paiva was able to walk around the set on Nov. 10, but when she returned Nov. 11 she said there was more security because the big stars — Midler, Parker, and Najimy — were on set.

Paiva pulled herself on top of a wooden apartment fence to sneak a peek at the production in downtown Newport with the help of a stuntman, Matthew Miscione, who posted the picture to his Instagram story with the caption, “I’m not famous you are!”

Miscione has worked on Marvel’s “Black Widow,” as well as “Wrath Of Man,” and “Us.”

“The second Bette Midler came by you could tell it was here because of her wig,” Paiva said. “She does turn around slightly. In the video, I muted it on Twitter. The unmuted version is us screaming, ‘OMG, it’s her!’”

“I loved being able to see her in her costume. Now, I can go back after the movie comes out and I was able to see from my own eyes this scene of her standing there.”

Kailey Paiva, 24, left, a pre-kindergarten teacher from Framingham, Massachusetts, visited sets of Hocus Pocus 2 in Newport, Rhode Island, and at Chase Farm in Lincoln, Rhode Island recently. She is seen here with a security guard from the film production. Courtesy of Kailey Paiva

Paiva and the “Hocus Pocus” fans hanging on the fence couldn’t hear the dialogue, she said.

“Really all we got out of it was a scream,” she said. “They kept it pretty under wraps.”

Most of the area was taped off with caution tape and anyone who went beyond the plastic barrier was told they had to go back.

They were told by the security guards and stuntmen they befriend, all the food on the fair production set was real.

“On Wednesday night a lot more was open,” Paiva said. “There is a giant stage they have in Eisenhower Park. It’s literally like a concert stage. I don’t know what’s going on there but it was all lit up when we were there. Production said they filmed at it at 3 a.m.”

Paiva said she also visited the Chase Farm set where a small colonial village has been built in an open field you can view from the road.

All but one of the houses is fake. There are no backings to them.

A security guard at the set told Paiva that the houses will only be used for a small portion of the movie.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.