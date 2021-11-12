The system was lingering over the Hudson River Valley in eastern New York as of 11 a.m. before it was predicted to move into Massachusetts, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

A cold front that makes its way across the state will bring heavy rain, wind gusts, and the possibility for some thunderstorms during a 2- to 4-hour stretch on Friday, forecasters said.

Winds will be the strongest in Eastern Massachusetts, where a wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for coastal areas of the state and Rhode Island. The advisory extends from the New Hampshire border through the North Shore, as well as along the South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands. It does not include Boston.

Due to the winds, “tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result,” forecasters said.

This map shows where a wind advisory is in effect. National Weather Service

Gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour are expected in the areas where a wind advisory is in effect, but forecasters said they anticipate 35 to 45 mile-per-hour gusts for most of the region.

In Boston, gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour are expected, while central and western parts of the state could see gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.

While significant flooding is not expected, there is the risk for street flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage when winds lift leaves and debris.

This map shows the maximum wind gusts expected Friday across Massachusetts. National Weather Service

Forecasters generally anticipate 1 inch to 1.5 inches of rain throughout the storm.

Local amounts could be closer to 2 inches if an isolated thunderstorm arrives. There is a higher risk for a thunderstorm south of the Mass. Pike, but the overall chances are low, Gaucher said.

The heaviest rain is expected to arrive in Boston between 4 and 6 p.m., Gaucher said.

This map shows how much rain to expect across Massachusetts on Friday. National Weather Service

The cold front is expected to clear the Massachusetts coast by 6 or 7 p.m., Gaucher said, yet the possibility for scattered showers remains for the Cape and Islands through the evening.

This map shows the severe weather outlook across Massachusetts on Friday. NOAA

