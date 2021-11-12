Amid the heavy rain and gusting wind of Friday’s storm, weather radar showed rotating winds over Nantucket that could have been a tornado, the National Weather Service said.

“There was some rotation, which indicates a potential tornado on the surface,” said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Simpson said a funnel cloud must touch the ground to be classified as a tornado, and there were no reports of the storm touching down as of about 6:15 p.m.