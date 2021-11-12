Amid the heavy rain and gusting wind of Friday’s storm, weather radar showed rotating winds over Nantucket that could have been a tornado, the National Weather Service said.
“There was some rotation, which indicates a potential tornado on the surface,” said Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Simpson said a funnel cloud must touch the ground to be classified as a tornado, and there were no reports of the storm touching down as of about 6:15 p.m.
The potential tornado was moving at about 45 miles per hour and passed over the island very quickly, Simpson said. The weather service issued a tornado warning for Nantucket at 5:52 p.m., but then canceled the warning early because the area of rotation had moved away from the island, he said.
There were 669 electric customers without power as of 6:55 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s online outage map.
Nantucket police and fire officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday evening.
Nantucket police said on Twitter that National Grid reported a wire down due to wind and that crews were working to restore power to homes in the island’s Cisco area, but no other damage had been reported.
