Luna Moon of Salem, Massachusetts, recently visited all of the “Hocus Pocus 2″ sets in Rhode Island. She says Salem residents are “bent out of shape” that the quirky Halloween film isn’t returning to Salem.

PROVIDENCE — A Halloween and horror fan is bummed “Hocus Pocus 2″ is filming in Rhode Island instead of at the site of the Salem Witch Trials, but says she understands why.

Luna Moon, of Salem, Massachusetts, recently visited the sets of Hocus Pocus 2 in Newport, R.I., This building is a replica of a 17th century shop in Salem, Massachusetts, that was staged in Newport.

After all, many in the Massachusetts town credit the 1964-1972 supernatural sitcom “Bewitched,” and “Hocus Pocus” for reviving Salem’s businesses.

Moon told the Globe her loves for Halloween and scary things came from her grandparents, with whom she watched black-and-white horror films. She said she found the characters inspiring and misunderstood.

Advertisement

“I like the creepy stuff; it was relatable to me,” Moon says. “On Halloween, you can be anything you want to be. There is magic in that. Even in those plastic costumes you can’t breathe in. I was an actor at haunted houses at ages 16 and 17. My first job was with Al Lewis who was Grandpa Munster.”

For years, Salem tried to separate itself from its notorious history of the Salem Witch Trials, according to Moon. But after filming a couple of episodes of “Bewitched” in the 1960s, and then the original “Hocus Pocus,” Salem started to see the enthusiasm for its witch history. It became profitable.

In October, Salem hosts the wildly popular Salem Haunted Happenings that draw witch enthusiasts from all over the world.

Moon said she kind of understands why that wouldn’t make a good filming environment. The event would have been a filming nightmare -- even scarier than the Sanderson sisters.

“We were really hoping the movie was going to film here,” Moon said. “We got the curveball at the last second that it was going to be in Rhode Island.”

Advertisement

“They are doing the best thing for the film. When ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ started filming, it started in October. (October is) like Magic Kingdom on a full capacity day in Salem,” she said. “It’s wall-to-wall people. There would have been no way to film here. But in Rhode Island, you still have that gorgeous New England architecture and history — the Salem magic. It’s fun and we’re all looking really forward to seeing it.”

Moon recently took a trip to Rhode Island to visit all of the known sets. She detailed each of them to the Globe, noting that filmmakers appear to have included multiple nods to Salem, where the Salem Witch Trials happened in 1692.

She spotted a newspaper stand on the set, featuring from the Salem News, a legitimate Salem newspaper. They used the Oct. 8 edition.

“On the side of the trolley. It’s not one of ours from Salem, but it’s close,” Moon said. “There are businesses in Salem that are on the trolley. Witch City Wicks. Count Orlock’s Nightmare Gallery — those are real businesses in Salem. They are going to be featured.”

The original “Hocus Pocus” was filmed for only a few weeks in Salem, Massachusetts, but the production in Rhode Island has sets throughout the state, including in East Providence, Lincoln, Newport, and Providence.

Moon said she got a tip from someone who worked at Disney when construction for the film began, and posted some of the first photos of the town set located at Chase Farm in Lincoln. She was able to walk on the set and took close-up pictures of the buildings, which were mostly shells. Only one structure in the town set is what could be considered a fully constructed house.

Advertisement

“What stood out to me was there was a Jonathan Corwin house,” said Moon of a home in the “Hocus Pocus 2″ village that resembles the house in Salem belonging to the man who presided over the Salem Witch Trials. “The Corwin house is the last standing structure that anyone can visit from the Salem Witch Trial. If you put them side-by-side it’s the witch house. It’s all colonial architecture right down to the exact windows.”

Moon believes the movie will be about three girls who relight the black flame candle that brings the Sanderson sisters back to life. But this time it could take place in the age of social media.

Moon believes the backstory of the witch trials could be included because of the Corwin home at Chase Farm. She and a few diehard friends pulled permits about the set and found that there are pipes running through some of the village homes that indicate a fire stunt with billowing flames.

“There could be a scene where the village burns down,” Moon guessed.

Luna Moon, of Salem, Massachusetts, recently visited the sets of Hocus Pocus 2 around at Chase Farm, 667 Great Rd., Lincoln, R.I. This building is a replica of a 17th century home in Salem, Massachusetts. Courtesy of Luna Moon

Moon says the sets echo some of the unique things about Salem. For example, the event seems to be a play on Haunted Happenings, a yearly Halloween party in Salem, while the attractions are like the 1960s and 1970s roadside attractions that make Salem special, Moon says.

Advertisement

“Being on the set was so magical and you could feel the energy from the crew, the cast, and the extras,” Moon said. “With the passion going into the film, you can see how much love the people have for these characters The magic people are bringing in is what will make it successful.”

“Everyone loves a puppy, everyone loves pizza, and everyone loves ‘Hocus Pocus’.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.