As the second winter of the COVID pandemic approaches, hospitals are under “a multitude of intense pressures that have emerged in the past several months,” he said.

“Capacity remains a serious challenge within hospitals and ICUs across Massachusetts, and they are each preparing for what will likely be yet another difficult winter,” said Steve Walsh, president and chief executive of the Massachusetts Hospital Association.

Massachusetts hospitals continue to face bed space issues this fall as a worrisome winter looms, the head of the state hospital association said Friday.

Walsh said hospitals were dealing with severe staffing shortages, an influx of patients who deferred care because of the pandemic and now require longer stays, and a “worsening behavioral health crisis,” referring to the children and adults flooding emergency rooms seeking mental health help — only to languish for days or weeks before they receive psychiatric treatment.

Walsh said COVID-19 cases have been “more manageable” for hospitals recently, but “the virus will remain a concern for as long as it is with us. Hospital leaders are tracking public health data on a daily basis, working closely with our state leaders, and stand ready to adjust their operations based on how those trends evolve.”

In a worrisome development, COVID-19 cases have turned upward in recent days. But COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped after a mid-September peak and have been generally edging downward in recent weeks, according to state data.

Walsh asked the public to help by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu, keeping up with regular medical appointments, and seeking care from their doctor or local urgent care center if they don’t have a medical emergency.

“It’s important for our community members to understand that this crisis is not over for our healthcare organizations and caregivers,” he said.

