In the exchange, Trump again took issue with Pence for not intervening to change the results as he presided over the count of electoral college votes by Congress. The count was ultimately interrupted after rioters breached the Capitol and Pence was whisked out of the House chamber amid threats on his life.

Audio of Trump’s comments to ABC News’s Jonathan Karl were published Friday by Axios in advance of a forthcoming book by Karl.

Former president Donald Trump said he considered it ‘’common sense” for his supporters to chant ‘’Hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 insurrection but that he never feared for his vice president’s safety.

Asked by Karl if he was worried about Pence’s safety, Trump said: ‘’No, I thought he was well-protected.’’

‘’I had heard that he was in good shape,’’ Trump said. ‘’I had heard he was in very good shape.’’

After Karl pointed out that protesters were chanting ‘’Hang Mike Pence,’’ Trump seemed to defend the chant as he repeated his baseless claims that he election result was fraudulent.

‘’Because it’s common sense, Jon,’’ Trump said. ‘’It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that?’’

In the interview, Trump made clear that he wanted Pence to invalidate the electoral college votes of five states in which Joe Biden had prevailed.

Pence is among the Republicans positioning themselves for a possible 2024 presidential bid. It is unclear whether he would run if Trump seeks to return to the White House himself.

WASHINGTON POST

Biden to meet virtually with Chinese president

President Biden will convene a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the White House said, a conversation that will take place amid pledges of cooperation on climate but persistent tensions over Taiwan, trade, human rights, and other issues.

In a statement Friday announcing the meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden and Xi will discuss how to “responsibly manage the competition” between the two nations, as well as avenues ‘’to work together where our interests align.’’

“Throughout, President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with” China, Psaki said. The meeting will be held in the evening, and a joint statement is not expected after it concludes.

Xi has not left China since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and he was absent from a pair of recent high-profile global summits in Italy and Scotland. His nonappearance at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow was especially notable because China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

China this week cleared a resolution that would allow Xi to stay in power until at least 2027, underlining his formidable role as a powerful leader of the increasingly influential country.

In a news conference at the climate summit, Biden said it was a “big mistake” that China did not attend, adding that the United States, by coming to the summit, left a “profound impact” on the international perception of its leadership role on climate.

“The rest of the world is going to look to China and say, ‘What value added are they providing?’” Biden said during the news conference closing out his appearance in Glasgow. ‘’They’ve lost an ability to influence people around the world and all the people here at COP.’’

Still, the United States and China surprised the world this week with a joint announcement on climate, saying they would collaborate on efforts to slow global warming by boosting clean energy initiatives, combating deforestation, and curbing methane emissions.

One of Biden’s top foreign policy goals has been to shift the focus of the United States and its allies toward countering China, rather than issues like Middle East terrorism, which the administration sees as a diminished threat.

In the first 10 months of his presidency, his administration has repeatedly emphasized that the relationship between the United States and China is one of competition but not conflict. At the same time, US officials have made clear that ‘’we believe intense competition requires intense diplomacy,’’ a senior administration official said Friday.

WASHINGTON POST

Alaska’s Murkowski to seek reelection to Senate

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) announced Friday that she will seek reelection to a seat for which former president Donald Trump has already backed a Republican challenger following Murkowski’s vote to convict him in his second impeachment trail.

In an announcement video, Murkowski made no mention of Trump nor Kelly Tshibaka, the Trump-backed candidate, but offered a pointed message to those trying to deny her reelection to an office she has held since 2002.

‘’In this election, Lower 48 outsiders are going to try to grab Alaska’s Senate seat for their partisan agendas,’’ Murkowski said in a video focused on her deep ties to the state. ‘’They don’t understand our state, and frankly they couldn’t care less about your future.’’

Murkowski, one of the most moderate Senate Republicans, drew Trump’s ire in 2018 when she opposed his Supreme Court nominee, Brett M. Kavanaugh — a move Trump said at the time that Alaskans would ‘’never forgive.’’

Murkowski was the first Republican senator to call for Trump to resign after the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying he had ‘’caused enough damage.’’ She was one of seven GOP senators to vote against him at his subsequent impeachment trial.

In June, Trump announced his support for Tshibaka, a former state commissioner of administration in Alaska, calling Murkowski ‘’bad for Alaska.’’

Several Trump aides are helping with Tshibaka’s campaign, and Trump has vowed to come to Alaska to campaign on Tshibaka’s behalf. According to Tshibaka’s campaign, Trump will host a fund-raiser for her in February at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida.

Murkowski has survived challenges from own her party before. In 2010, she lost the GOP primary but mounted a successful write-in campaign in the general election to retain her seat.

WASHINGTON POST

N.J. GOP gubernatorial candidate concedes defeat

Republican Jack Ciattarelli conceded defeat Friday in his bid to unseat New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, adding that he didn’t want to delay the lengthy vote count or raise questions about election integrity.

‘’I called Governor Murphy today and congratulated him on his reelection,’’ Ciattarelli told supporters and media in Raritan borough. ‘’I see no proof that this election was stolen.’’

With 98 percent of the expected vote tallied as of Friday morning, Murphy had 1,305,152 votes, or a little over 51 percent, while Ciattarelli had 1,231,204 votes, or slightly over 48 percent.

‘’I’m running for governor in four years,’’ Ciattarelli said on Friday.

WASHINGTON POST