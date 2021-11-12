At minimum, both countries should allow international aid workers into the forested area where the asylum seekers are stranded, and permit journalists on the ground. According to reports that have filtered out of the region, some asylum seekers lack such basics as tents and sleeping bags. As bad as the situation looks already, though, the true extent of the deaths may be undercounted, since both countries have blocked journalists from the area.

At least eight people have died in the rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis at the border of Poland and Belarus and, with winter coming, the United States and the rest of the international community must pressure both countries to put aside their differences to prevent more suffering among several thousand people camped out there. The latest fatality, according to unconfirmed reports, was a 14-year-old Kurdish boy who froze to death this week.

It’s unconscionable that in modern Europe, such a large group of people face the prospect of freezing to death. Most of the blame lies with the dictatorial president of Belarus, Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, whose government lured the refugees there from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan and then steered them to the border areas with Poland and Lithuania, seemingly in order to create the very crisis that has now ensued. Lukashenko appears to believe that he can use the threat of a wave of asylum seekers to pressure the European Union into relaxing its sanctions against him.

That’s wishful thinking: If anything, the fact that Lukashenko was willing to use refugees as pawns merits more sanctions against his regime, not fewer. According to Reuters, the EU could announce new sanctions on Belarusian officials and entities next week, specifically targeting those that helped engineer the humanitarian crisis. Lukashenko says he will cut off natural gas supplies to Europe if the country is hit with more sanctions — two of the pipelines carrying Russian natural gas to Europe pass through Belarus — but that’s probably an empty threat, since doing so would hurt Belarus’s own economy and annoy Lukashenko’s ally, President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

While Lukashenko created the crisis, Poland, an EU member state, has mishandled it. The country declared a state of emergency and kicked aid groups and journalists out of the border area; according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Polish authorities have filed criminal charges against journalists who attempted to report there. (Belarus barely had a free press to begin with, and is “the most dangerous country in Europe for media personnel,” according to Reporters Without Borders.) Poland has also flooded the area with soldiers and approved the construction of a border wall.

The people living in the border area have nowhere to go. Poland is building walls and deploying its military to keep them out, and Belarus — the country that enticed them to a faraway corner of the world and then shepherded them to the border — won’t let them leave. This week, Lukashenko pledged to provide firewood to the refugees. What the refugees need, though, is for both countries to respect their human rights. They ought to be allowed to apply for asylum and permitted out of the border area. And the world’s media need to be allowed to bear witness so that the fate of so many thousands of people doesn’t unfold in the darkness of a frigid forest.

