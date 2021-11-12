In “Seven jobs that will never be the same after the pandemic” (Business, Oct. 25), the Globe omitted a major vital industry: human services. The critical workers in this field support an estimated 1 in 10 Massachusetts residents, including people with autism and other developmental and intellectual disabilities. However, due to current staffing shortages, many vulnerable people are unable to gain access to crucial services. To ameliorate this crisis, we urge the Executive Office of Health and Human Services to continue boosting salaries for human service workers through the state rate-setting process. Also, if you or a loved one is looking for a rewarding career to make a difference in people’s lives, please consider becoming a human-service worker.

Michael J. Borr